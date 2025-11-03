The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced changes that will take effect in 2026, which will increase payments for most retirees, although other concurrent adjustments will alter the final result. The central change is a 2.8% increase in the Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA), which will be applied to payments starting in January.

Amidst the federal government shutdown, the Social Security benefits are secured, since the SSA and its funds does not depend on the federal budget’s approval, that’s currently stuck in the Congress due to lack of bipartisan resolutions.

Social Security: changes to have in mind

This adjustment will impact approximately 71 million beneficiaries. For an individual beneficiary, the average monthly payment will rise from $2,015 to $2,071. For married couples, the average amount will increase from $3,120 to $3,208.

However, this increase will be partially offset by changes to Medicare premiums. The standard Part B premium will increase from $185 to $206.50 per month. This 11.6% premium adjustment means that for most retirees who have automatic deductions from their benefits, their net monthly benefit will decrease to approximately $34.50.

Another significant change is the update to the retirement income thresholds. For individuals who have not reached their full retirement age by the end of 2026, the annual income limit allowed without penalty will be $24,480. For every $2 over this limit, $1 will be withheld from benefits.

For those who do reach full retirement age during that year, the limit increases to $65,160, with a withholding of $1 for every $3 over the limit.

New Social Security taxable maximum

Once a beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the income test no longer applies, allowing unlimited earnings without any reduction in payments. Amounts previously withheld during the period leading up to full retirement age are repaid at that time.

This adjustment to the limits, which represents an increase from the $23,400 in effect in 2025, is aimed at retirees who continue working and seek to supplement their income without facing immediate penalties.

In the area of ​​taxation, a tax deduction will be introduced for those over 65. This provision will allow a deduction of up to $6,000 from taxable income for individuals 65 years of age or older.

The deduction applies in full to single taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income up to $75,000, and to couples filing jointly with an income up to $150,000. The deduction is phased in gradually until it is eliminated at the income levels of $175,000 and $250,000, respectively.

COLA increase boosted maximum retirements benefits

The income threshold for Social Security contributions will rise to $184,500 in 2026. This means that workers, including employed retirees, will no longer pay the 6.2% Social Security contribution on income above that threshold. However, the 1.45% Medicare contribution will continue to apply without any income limit.

For those planning for maximum benefits, the maximum benefit at full retirement age will be $4,152 per month. This amount represents a 2.8% increase over the 2025 figure, driven by the COLA mechanism. The full retirement age itself will remain at 67 for all individuals born in 1960 or later, with intermediate stages for earlier birth cohorts.

The requirements for accumulating work credits will also be adjusted. In 2026, $1,890 in earnings will be required to obtain one credit, an increase from the $1,810 required in 2025. To obtain the maximum of four credits per year, an individual will need an income of $7,560. Since 40 credits are required to qualify for retirement benefits, this change primarily affects those who are still working and seeking to qualify for the program.

In addition to regular retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will also receive the 2.8% COLA adjustment. The first payment with this increase will be distributed on December 31, 2025. This program provides support to approximately 7.5 million low-income individuals, a group that frequently receives both SSI and conventional disability retirement benefits concurrently.