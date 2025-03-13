RSDI payments are for those Social Security recipients who get either retirement, survivor, or disability insurance benefits. If you get one of these three benefits, you may also be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at the same time.

The Administration has confirmed that there will be no changes and the first RSDI payments will be deposited on April 3, 2025. However, to qualify you must have received SSA’s approval and met other key requirements.

RSDI payment on April 3, 2025

Good news because the April 3 direct deposits and checks will be for 2 different groups of recipients. That means there are 2 completely different ways to qualify for RSDI.

First of all, you can qualify for RSDI payments on the 3rd if you started receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability insurance benefits before May 1997.

If not, you can qualify if you receive Supplemental Security Income and RSDI payments. So, you will receive SSI on April 1, 2025, and Social Security on April 3, 2025.

RSDI payment amounts on April 3, 2025

The average payment amounts for these Social Security benefits are:

retirement: $1,978

Social Security Disability Insurance: $1,580

survivor: $1,546

Retirees receive the largest benefit payment from Social Security. To qualify for a direct deposit of up to $5,108, you must meet 4 essential requirements. File at 70, have jobs covered by SSA, earned the taxable maximum for 35 years and work for 35 years or more.

Remember that to get RSDI benefits from Social Security, you must have earned enough work credits. Those who have not earned enough work credits will not be entitled to these monthly payments. For example, to file for retirement benefits at the age of 62, you will need at least 40 work or Social Security credits.

Thus, they may need to apply for other Federal programs to make ends meet if they are seniors, have a disability, are blind, and have limited income and resources. Take for example SSI and SNAP.