SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. It is a Federal benefit that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) funds but each state deals with applications and issues the payments differently. Once you receive the approval to collect Food Stamps, you get money on an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, or EBT card.

These SNAP benefits can be spent on eligible food items, which can be purchased online, in-store, or in a farmer’s market. All of them must have been previously authorized. Remember that if you get any non-eligible items, you will have to pay for them using your cash or credit/debit card. In the same way, delivery costs cannot be paid using your Food Stamps.

SNAP online retailers like Amazon

Amazon could be the place you need to buy your groceries using SNAP benefits if you have no time to go to your local grocery store or if you have a disability that prevents you from leaving home.

Remember that the food items you can buy with your Food Stamps are tagged with the label “SNAP EBT eligible” on the Amazon website. Apart from your EBT card for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, you can use your TANF benefits on Amazon too.

Amazon offers different possibilities if you are an eligible SNAP recipient. In fact, you could have access to Amazon Fresh and free delivery on orders of $100 or more. If not, you can enjoy Amazon Grocery Subscription and free unlimited delivery on orders over $35 for $4,99 per month.

SNAP and Amazon can combine greatly. As a matter of fact, you can have all of Prime, half the price. Remember that eligible government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can enjoy all of Prime for $6.99 per month instead of $14.99.

SNAP benefits to buy online in 9 retailers like Walmart

Walmart claims that EBT cash and SNAP online are now accepted in all 50 states. All you will have to do is add an EBT card to your personal Walmart account in any of the 50 states.

Once you manage to add it, you will be able to use your funds online. The amount you are entitled to will depend on your income and resources. For example, a single person can receive up to $292 in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia.

With just 3 steps, you can start using your SNAP benefits on Walmart’s website.

Add EBT card Shop for eligible food items Pay

The top ten online retailers to buy groceries using SNAP benefits:

Amazon

Walmart

ALDI (via Instacart)

Kroger

Safeway or Albertsons

ShopRite

FreshDirect

Publix (via Instacart)

Food Lion (via Instacart)

Wholefoods

Do not forget that there is no need to spend all the SNAP benefits you get every month. If you have managed to save food or you got summer crops at home, you can save it for the next month