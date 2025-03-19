Social Security benefits are paid 1 month behind. Therefore, most affected beneficiaries will start getting their new monthly benefit amount in April 2025. So, it will be sent in April but it is for their March 2025 benefit.

If you are not sure whether you qualify for the increase, you should know this. Not all teachers, firefighters, public workers, or police officers qualify for a benefit increase. This will be for some of those previously mentioned workers who “receive a pension based on work not covered by Social Security” may qualify for this increase.

Social Security notices

For your information, the Social Security Administration is delivering notices. In this way, those who qualify for the benefit increase can be informed. Thus, a recipient may get 2 notices by mail.

In the first place, they may have received a notice when WEP and GPO have been removed from their record. The second notice will be mailed when their monthly benefit amount has been adjusted.

So, they will have a new payment amount. Some eligible American citizens may even have received the retroactive payment before getting the mailed notice from Social Security.

Social Security’s recommendation

The Agency has been able to speed up payment thanks to the use of automation. So, many eligible recipients will get expedited payments. However, not all cases are simple.

Since some cases are complex, the Administration may take longer to process payment. Complexity in some cases does not allow to process payments automatically so additional time is required. The Social Security Administration urges recipients to wait until April to ask about the status of their retroactive payments.

Therefore, eligible beneficiaries should also wait until after getting the April payment before calling or visiting the SSA office. As of March 7, 2025, SSA had processed 71% of the Fairness Act Adjustments in the United States.

Source: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement/social-security-fairness-act.html?tl=1%2C2