If you are a SNAP recipient, it is because you have limited income and resources. Thus, buying groceries can be difficult without the financial support of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States.

The first payday in August for eligible SNAP recipients will be on August 1, 2025. However, some states do not start issuing Food Stamps on the very first day of the month. One of them, South Dakota, starts on August 10, but it will be the only payday for all beneficiaries who qualify.

When are the SNAP benefits coming in August 2025?

Here are all the possible payment dates for the 48 contiguous states, Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Alabama: August 4 – 23 Alaska: August 1 Arizona: August 1 – 13 Arkansas: August 4 – 13 California: August 1 – 10 Colorado: August 1 – 10 Connecticut: August 1 – 3 Delaware: August 2 – 23 Florida: August 1 – 28 Georgia: August 5 – 23 Hawaii: August 3 – 5 Idaho: August 1 – 10 Illinois: August 1 – 10 Indiana: August 5 – 23 Iowa: August 1 – 10 Kansas: August 1 – 10 Kentucky: August 1 – 19 Louisiana: August 1 – 23 Maine: August 10 – 14 Maryland: August 4 – 23 Massachusetts: August 1 – 14 Michigan: August 3 – 21 Minnesota: August 4 – 13 Mississippi: August 4 – 21 Missouri: August 1 – 22 Montana: August 2 – 6 Nebraska: August 1 – 5 Nevada: August 1 – 10 New Hampshire: August 5 New Jersey: August 1 – 5 New Mexico: August 1 – 20 New York: August 1 – 9 North Carolina: August 3 – 21 North Dakota: August 1 Ohio: August 2 – 20 Oklahoma: August 1 – 10 Oregon: August 1 – 9 Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in August 2025 Rhode Island: August 1 South Carolina: August 1 – 10 South Dakota: August 10 Tennessee: August 1 – 20 Texas: August 1 – 28 Utah: August 5, 11, and 15 Vermont: August 1 Virginia: August 1 – 7 Washington: August 1 – 20 West Virginia: August 1 – 9 Wisconsin: August 1 – 15 Wyoming: August 1 – 4 Guam: August 1 – 10 Puerto Rico: August 4 – 22 The District of Columbia: August 1 – 10 The U.S. Virgin Islands: August 1

Bear in mind that it is possible to achieve SNAP benefits within 7 days if you are facing an emergency situation and you do not have enough money to buy food.

SNAP COLA increase in 2025

Each recipient gets a payment amount that is made-to-measure depending on their earnings (gross and net monthly income), resources, and household size.

Some qualify for the maximum amounts because they do not get any reduction due to their financial situation. In the 48 contiguous states, it can be up to $292 for a single household member and up to $975 for four people living in the same household.

The SNAP COLA increase for 2025 is included in all these August payments. However, there will be a new COLA coming in October. It could be a boost, like the one on October 1, 2024, in the 48 contiguous states, but it could be a reduction like in Hawaii last year.

