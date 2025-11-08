Millions of Texan families who depend on food assistance programs can celebrate that a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fully fund the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by November 2025.

This decision comes as Washington had announced it would only pay 50% of the usual SNAP benefit amount due to a lack of contingency funds. However, the court ruling issued this week compels the USDA to use up emergency reserves valued at more than $4.6 billion to ensure that no Texas household receives less than its due amount.

SNAP payments now confirmed in Texas

The news, confirmed by the USDA in a statement released Friday morning, reverses preliminary plans that would have left approximately 3.5 million beneficiaries in Texas—one in six of the state’s residents—with drastically reduced food budgets just before Thanksgiving.

The USDA had attempted to appeal, arguing that the government shutdown justifies temporary cuts, but the court made it clear that the contingency funds must be used to protect the most vulnerable, including food stamps recipients.

Maximum food stamp: allotments to be released with no cuts

The impact in Texas is particularly acute, given that the state has the second-highest number of SNAP participants nationwide, second only to California. According to USDA data updated for fiscal year 2026 (which began October 1, 2025), the program’s maximum monthly benefits have been adjusted slightly upward to reflect the rising cost of living, based on the federal government’s Thrifty Food Plan.

These amounts represent the maximum a household can receive if its income is zero or very low; most beneficiaries receive prorated amounts based on their net income. By November, with full payments guaranteed, families will be able to access these limits without reductions.

The following table details the maximum monthly benefits by household size for fiscal year 2026, applicable in Texas and all participating states:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Allotment 1 person $298 2 people $546 3 people $785 4 people $994 5 people $1,183 6 people $1,421 7 people $1,571 8 people $1,789 Each additional person +$218

The SNAP benefits calendar in Texas

Now, the focus is on the payment schedule. In Texas, SNAP benefits are not issued on a single national date, but rather according to a statewide schedule that varies depending on the household’s certification date.

For those certified before June 1, 2020, payments are made between November 1 and 15, based on the last digit of the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. For those certified after that date, payments run from November 16 to 28, based on the last two digits of the EDG.

Due to expedited processing following the court ruling, payments began on November 1 for the earliest groups, but some beneficiaries may experience delays of up to three business days while the USDA transfers state funds.

According to Feeding Texas, deposits to Lone Star cards will be completed by November 15 for most early cases, although the official schedule extends through the 28th under normal circumstances. The following details the payment schedule for November 2025 in Texas, divided by certification date:

Households certified before June 1, 2020 (based on the last digit of the EDG):

Last digit: 0 – Available on November 1 (already issued).

November 1-3

November 2-5

November 3-6

November 4-7

November 5-9.

November 6-11.

November 7-12.

November 8-13.

November 9-15.

Households certified after June 1, 2020 (based on the last two digits of the EDG):

00-03 – November 16.

04-06 – November 17.

07-10 – November 18.

11-13 – November 19.

14-17 – November 20.

18-20 – November 21.

21-24 – November 22.

25-27 – November 23.

28-31 – November 24.

32-34 – November 25.

35-38 – November 26.

39-41 – November 27.

42-45 – November 28.

46-49 – November 27.

50-53 – November 28.

54-57 – November 16.

58-60 – November 17.

61-64 – November 18.

65-67 – November 19.

68-71 – November 20.

72-74 – November 21.

75-78 – November 22.

79-81 – November 23.

82-85 – November 24.

86-88 – November 25.

89-92 – November 26.

93-95 – November 27.

96-99 – November 28.

If you haven’t received your deposit, check your balance on the Your Texas Benefits app or at an EBT ATM. For new beneficiaries or those recently assigned EDG, the initial payment could arrive as late as November 28, but HHSC urges you to contact 2-1-1 for specific updates.