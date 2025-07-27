Target price match guarantee is still available in the United States. Generally, if you would like to get a price match, all you have to do is stop by a store that is close to you. There are two possible ways to request a price match. On the one hand, you can do so at the checkout. On the other hand, you can request it at Guest Services.

Of course, before you visit your local Target store, you must get proof of the price you want to match. It could be the digital ad, the whole printed ad, or even the retailer’s primary website. Bear in mind that pictures or screenshots will not be accepted because they may have been edited. If you have already purchased the item, you will have to bring the original receipt. If it is an only purchase, it can be done via call or chat.

Target may soon end price-matching policy

Thanks to this price-matching policy, many consumers have been able to save money when they used it. However, this policy may soon come to an end, and Target customers will not be able to take advantage of it any longer.

According to Bloomberg News, the company told them that it will update the price-matching policy on July 28, 2025. As a matter of fact, it is a move that aims to make much more simple Target’s pricing strategy.

However, there is some good news because Target will still match the prices between its own online platform and retail stores. This does not meant this company does not offer the best or lowest prices.

Nevertheless, customers will have to check and compare prices before they make an important purchase to see if it has the best price at Target, Walmart, or Amazon.

How you can still qualify for a price match at Target before July 28

If you want to benefit from the price-matching policy before the deadline of July 28 comes closer, here’s how to know whether the product or item you want to buy qualifies for a price match or not.

In the first place, it must be an eligible Target product. For example, it must have been bought today or in the past 14 days. See full details on the official website link provided below.

Of course, it must be the same brand name, the identical item, size, weight, color, quantity, and even model number. So check all these things before you claim the price match.

What is more, it must be in stock at a lower price at the moment from Amazon and Walmart; it could be on their websites or printed ads. Finally, ensure the price of the item is lower now from Target.com or your local Target store.

