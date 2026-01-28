For hundreds of thousands of Alaskans, the new year brings more than just resolutions—it kicks off the window to apply for the state’s iconic Permanent Fund Dividend. That annual stimulus check, drawn from Alaska’s oil investment earnings, isn’t just extra cash.

For a lot of families, it’s a vital buffer against steep heating bills and winter expenses. This year, the amount settled at $1,000, a number that’s sparked plenty of conversation around kitchen tables and in the news. Why? Because it’s notably smaller than last year’s payout, and a far cry from what the old formula would have given. Here’s what you need to know to claim yours, plus a look at why that number is what it is.

PFD Stimulus Checks: Dates to Mark on Your Calendar

The application period for the 2026 PFD opened January 1 and runs through March 31, 2026. Your main hub is the official myPFD portal on the Alaska Department of Revenue’s website.

It’s free to apply, and the site is open around the clock. If you don’t have reliable internet access, paper forms are available at distribution centers statewide—such as local libraries, legislative offices, and some state service centers.

Pro tip: Once you hit submit online, hold onto that confirmation number. It’s your proof that the application went through.

Who Qualifies? The Residency Rules for the PFD Payments

Eligibility comes down to one main thing: proving you’re truly an Alaskan. For the 2026 dividend, you must have:

Been an Alaska resident for the entire 2025 calendar year.

for the entire 2025 calendar year. The intent to stay in Alaska indefinitely when you apply.

when you apply. Not claimed residency in another state or country during 2025.

There are also criminal history restrictions. If you were convicted of a felony or incarcerated for certain misdemeanors during the eligibility year (2025), you won’t qualify.

It’s worth logging into your myPFD account now to double-check your status and update your mailing address—especially if you’ve moved. This ensures you get all notifications and, if you choose it, a paper check without delay.

Why $1,000? The Story Behind the PFD Amount

The $1,000 figure has left many Alaskans disappointed. For comparison, last year’s dividend was $1,702. And if the state had followed the original statutory formula—tied to the performance of the now $73+ billion Permanent Fund—residents could have seen a payout well over $3,000.

So what happened? Since 2016, the legislature has moved away from that formula. Instead, the amount is now decided through the annual budget process, with lawmakers citing the need to fund schools, public safety, and healthcare. This shift has fueled ongoing frustration. In fact, a recent citizen-led petition calling for a return to the original formula gathered close to 16,000 signatures, showing just how heated the debate remains.

Claiming About Past-Due PFD Payments

If you’re waiting on a dividend from a previous year—say, 2025—the Department of Revenue has a schedule for those back payments. For example, applications listed as “Eligible-Not Paid” as of January 7, 2026, are set to be paid on January 15, 2026. Later batches follow in February and March.

If you signed up for direct deposit, the money should show up in your account on those distribution dates. Paper checks go in the mail right around the same time, so keep an eye on your mailbox if that’s your preferred method.