The Social Security Administration (SSA) can pay up to $4,018 on June 18 or June 25 if you are an eligible SSDI recipient in the United States. These Disability Insurance payments will not be for you if you are on Supplemental Security Income benefits at the same time. Moreover, it cannot be your payday if you started receiving disability benefits from the SSA before May 1997.

Of course, it is necessary to have applied and received approval before you can receive SSDI payments in the United States. Since these monthly payments are delivered as long as your disability continues and you remain eligible, it is important to report any health improvements. What is more, report to the SSA if you have started working.

SSDI payments to be deposited in days

In less than a week, the Agency will distribute the next Disability Insurance payments in the United States. There are three main requirements to qualify for the June 18 payment for certain SSDI recipients in the U.S.:

Disability Insurance recipients whose birthday falls from the 11th to the 20th

recipients whose birthday falls from the 11th to the 20th They are not receiving Supplemental Security Income

They began getting disability payments after April 30, 1997, and remain eligible

If you meet the same requirements but you are receiving retirement benefits, this could also be your payday. Apart from Disability Insurance and retirement benefit recipients, survivors may also qualify for a direct deposit on the 18th.

SSDI payments on June 25

Another possibility is to collect a payment on June 15 if you were born on one of the last days of the month. Of course, after the 20th and up to the 31st. Thus, you must have been born from the 21st to the 31st.

Just like for the June 11 and June 18 paydays, you cannot be an SSI recipient; you must have applied for Disability Insurance and received benefits after April 30, 1997.

The average SSDI payment amount is $1,581. Even if the Social Security Administration has unveiled the April and May statistics, this average amount has remained the same, $1,581.

However, some American workers can collect payments of up to $4,018 from the Disability Insurance program. This is possible when a worker is a high earner for more than 34 years.

Actually, it will not be enough with being a high earner for 35 years or more, because the age you file, and whether you paid taxes to the SSA or not, also matter. Summing up, SSDI recipients can only get $4,018 if: