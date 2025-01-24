There are many States delivering SNAP payments to EBT cards on the very first day in February. However, some of them will continue issuing payments for days or weeks. This will mean that some Food Stamp recipients will have to wait longer.

On the contrary, some States will only issue SNAP benefits on February 1, 2025. Therefore, all eligible beneficiaries will receive the money they are entitled to in over a week. The thing is Alaska will send the largest Food Stamp checks in February 2025, so some recipients could get more than $1,756, which is the maximum amount in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia.

SNAP payments due on February 1, 2025

According to USDA’s payment schedule, there are 32 States that will either send all the SNAP checks on February 1 or will start on that same payment date. Thus, you can check your EBT on the first if you live in Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, or North Dakota because these States will issue all the payments on that day.

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: February 1-13

California: February 1-10

Colorado: February 1-10

Connecticut: February 1-3

Florida: February 1-28

Idaho: February 1-10

Illinois: February 1-10

Iowa: February 1-10

Kansas: February 1-10

Kentucky: February 1-19

Louisiana: February 1-23

Massachusetts: February 1-14

Missouri: February 1-22

Nebraska: February 1-5

Nevada: February 1-10

New Jersey: February 1-5

New Mexico: February 1-20

New York: February 1-9

North Dakota: February 1

Oklahoma: February 1-10

Oregon: February 1-9

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: February 1-10

Tennessee: February 1-20

Texas: February 1-28

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: February 1-7

Washington: February 1-20

West Virginia: February 1-9

Wisconsin: February 1-15

Wyoming: February 1-4

Guam: February 1-10

The District of Columbia: February 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: February 1

SNAP payments after February 1

Actually, there will be 18 States that will not deliver SNAP payments on the first day of next month. For example, Montana will start paying Food Stamps on February 2 but South Dakota will begin on the 10th.

Alabama: February 4-23

Arkansas: February 4-13

Delaware: February 2-23

Georgia: February 5-23

Hawaii: February 3-5

Indiana: February 5-23

Maine: February 10-14

Maryland: February 4-23

Michigan: February 3-21

Minnesota: February 4-13

Mississippi: February 4-21

Montana: February 2-6

New Hampshire: February 5

North Carolina: February 3-21

Ohio: February 2-20

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days in February

South Dakota: February 10

Utah: February 15

Puerto Rico: February 4 – 22

The maximum amount in the 48 contiguous States will be $292 for a single person, $536 for two-member households, and up to $975 for a family of four. However, if you live in Hawaii, your SNAP payments can be up to $517 (1 member) and up to $3,102 (8 members).