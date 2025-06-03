The Schedule of Social Security Payments shows that the first Americans to collect SSDI payments in June will receive them on June 3, 2025. This will be the same payday for two large groups of Disability Insurance recipients. In the first place, you can receive the next monthly payment on the third if you began receiving disability payments from SSA before May 1997.

The second way to qualify for the June 3 payment for SSDI recipients is to be collecting SSI (Supplemental Security Income) while on Social Security benefits. Thus, these are the only two ways to qualify for any of these disability benefits in the first days of June. Then, there will be three more rounds of payments for eligible recipients.

SSDI from June 11-25: eligibility requirements

It is possible that many Social Security Disability Insurance recipients do not qualify for the June 3 monthly payments. This may be because they are not currently receiving SSI simultaneously, and also because they got their first disability benefit after April 30, 1997.

Surprisingly, the way to qualify for the SSDI payments from June 11 through June 25 is completely different. In this case, the important thing is the day you were born.

So, SSA will check when your birth date falls to arrange the paydays in June. Those who were born from the 21st to the 31st will have to wait to collect their SSDI payment on June 25.

The mid-June payment on the 18th will be for SSDI recipients whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th. Therefore, the first Americans to receive their disability benefits will be those born from 1-10. They will get their monthly payment on June 11, 2025.

SSDI payments for June with the 2025 COLA increase

If you compare the amount you received in June 2024, your monthly payment will be 2.5% higher in June 2025. Hence, all the coming payments bring the 2025 COLA increase.

COLA refers to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment, and it is the way Social Security has to boost monthly payments for retirees, SSDI, and SSI recipients in the United States.

The 2026 COLA prediction announced by the Senior Citizens League shows a similar COLA boost to the one in 2025. So far, it is about 2.4%. For example, if the average SSDI payment is $1,581 in 2025, it could become about $37.94 higher.

So, the 2026 COLA prediction would turn the current average $1,581 Disability Insurance payment into an average payment worth $1,618.94. Do not forget that these payments can also be obtained if you are the spouse or child of an eligible recipient.

So, make sure you check their eligibility if you have not applied for Social Security yet, because you are gathering all the necessary medical reports to prove your medical condition. Lower payments than average can be possible, so apply for SSI and SNAP to get a supplement.