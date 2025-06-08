SSDI payments are for workers who cannot work for over a year or whose disability is expected to end in death. What is more, it is necessary to have worked before to be able to collect any Social Security payments in the United States. However, some jobs are not covered by the Administration since they do not pay payroll taxes.

Thus, it is important to know if your job is covered or not by SSA. In general, you will need to have worked for a minimum of ten years to collect Social Security at the age of 62. Nevertheless, having a disability may allow you to collect SSDI benefits even if you have just worked for a couple of years. It will depend on your age and what the SSA rules require.

Who can receive SSDI payments on June 11?

If you meet the previous requirements, there are three things Social Security takes into account to arrange paydays:

payment for recipients who got their first SSDI payments not before May 1997 (after April 30, 1997)

before May 1997 (after April 30, 1997) recipients are not collecting SSI (Supplemental Security Income)

Disability Insurance beneficiaries whose birth date is from the first day of the month to the tenth

Not all eligible recipients receive the same amount of money from Social Security on June 11, 2025. The main reason for having different payment amounts is the fact that each worker has a different background.

Some SSDI recipients may have worked for just two years, while others may have paid taxes to SSA for 35 years, Besides, the age each one has filed may not be the same. Their wages must have been different, too.

Who can collect $1,581 from SSDI benefits?

The average payment for SSDI recipients is $1,581 if you are a worker with a disability. Thus, it is just an idea of what Disability Insurance payments could be like on June 11, 2025.

What is more, the average monthly payment for a worker with a disability, spouse, and one or more children is $2,826. For your information, your spouse and children may also qualify for Social Security on your record.

SSDI recipients who are not eligible for the Social Security payment on June 11, may receive their benefits on June 18 or 25. They cannot be on SSI and can’t have received benefits before May 1997 either.

Again, the way to know if you will get money in your bank account is to check your birth date. Those born from the 11th to the 20th will receive checks or direct deposits on the 18th.

Those Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st will get the last payment in June. So, June 25 will be their next payday. If you are not an eligible recipient because you did not pay enough tax, apply for SSI.