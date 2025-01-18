SSDI payments are not just for workers who have filed for Social Security. As a matter of fact, their closest family members could be entitled to monthly payments too. Therefore, if you are a spouse or you have an eligible child, the 2025 January payments are still on schedule in the United States.

January 15 is the second round of Wednesday payments in January for SSDI recipients. To get money from Social Security on this date, you must have gotten approval after April 30, 1997, and your birth date must fall from 11-20. Being on SSI while on Disability insurance makes you ineligible for this payday.

Date for the last SSDI in January 2025

The last Disability Insurance payday this month will be on January 22. To qualify for the January 22 disability payment, you must meet similar conditions to the previous payment on Jan. 15.

However, the main difference has to do with the day you were born. Those SSDI recipients born from the 21st to the 31st will receive Social Security on January 22, 2025.

If you are receiving SSI and SSDI, the next payment date will be February 3. Or if you got disability benefits before May 1997, Jan. 22 will also be your next payday. If born from the 1st to the 10th, your disability benefit will be in your bank account on February 12, 2025.

Next Paydays

January 15

January 22

February 3

February 12

February 19

February 26

Who will receive $431 or $508 from SSDI in January?

As a matter of fact, $508 is the average payment for a spouse receiving Disability Insurance on the worker’s record. So, if you are a spouse and you qualify for Disability Insurance, this is the average amount.

Children who are receiving SSDI payments on their parent’s record can get about $431 on average. If you are about to file for Social Security, do not forget to check if your spouse or children qualify for Social Security too.

The spouse and children’s SSDI payments can be a great supplement if you have a shoestring budget. Remember that Disability Insurance recipients get average payments worth $1,580 after the 2025 COLA increase.

What factors influence the amount of SSDI payment a family member can receive?

Below is a general overview of factors that can affect how much a family member (e.g., spouse, child, or certain other dependents) might receive in SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) benefits. Keep in mind that the Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates benefits on a case-by-case basis, and specific circumstances can vary.

Primary Insurance Amount (PIA)

The PIA is essentially the disabled worker’s calculated monthly benefit based on their lifetime earnings under Social Security. A family member’s benefit is usually a percentage of the worker’s PIA (often 50% for a spouse or child), subject to other limits.

Family Maximum Limit

The SSA sets a “family maximum” for benefits paid on one earnings record. This maximum is generally between 150% and 180% of the disabled worker’s PIA.

If total benefits for all eligible family members exceed this maximum, each family member’s portion is reduced proportionally (though the worker’s own benefit is not reduced).

Number of Eligible Dependents

The amount each family member receives can be impacted by how many other dependents are also receiving benefits under the same record. More dependents could mean each individual’s share must be adjusted to stay within the family maximum.

Type of Relationship and Eligibility Criteria