SSDI benefits can pay $1,580 on average to workers with a disability who got Social Security’s approval. After the COLA increase, all benefits have gone up by 2.5%. Families of Disability Insurance recipients may also qualify for payments from the Agency on their record. Therefore, if you are a spouse or child, you will also take advantage of this annual boost to make up for the loss of buying power.

As of November 2024, a spouse of a worker on SSDI received about $421.55 on average. Children’s average payment from Social Security was slightly higher. In fact, it was $496.04 last November 2024.

Average SSDI checks for a spouse or child after COLA

After the 2025 COLA increase, a child can receive about $508 on average from the SSDI program. A spouse can receive from Social Security Disability Insurance about $431 after the COLA boost.

This boost seems to be too low, but will be better than not having an increase. Bear in mind that in one year, a spouse can get $120 extra. If workers with a disability can get $456 extra per year, together they can have more extra money.

In fact, it could be 456 dollars plus 120 dollars, which makes a total of $576. This is without the extra money a child on SSDI can also get after the 2025 COLA increase, which will be about $144 extra per year on average.

When will the last SSDI payments with COLA be issued in January?

Although millions of Americans have already received their monthly payment from Social Security, others are still waiting for them. On January 15, those born from 11-20 will get a new SSDI payment from the Administration.

If you were born after that date, you may qualify for the January 22 payment. This last two payments for Disability Insurance recipients will not be for you if you are on SSI.

In the same way, if you started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance before May 1997, you will not qualify for any of these two paydays in the United States in January.