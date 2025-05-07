The Social Security Disability Insurance program continues issuing benefits in May. SSDI payments will be deposited in the form of direct deposits if you requested it. However, some eligible citizens may still be receiving a paper check. Since there are still three different paydays it is necessary to meet the strict requirements to collect the first one, the second or the third.

For example, if your birth date falls on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, or 10th, your SSDI payment will be deposited on May 14, 2025. As a matter of fact, if you qualify for the Disability Insurance payment on May 14, you cannot be receiving Supplemental Security Income. Those Social Security recipients on SSI get their next payment on June 3, 2025. Another requirement is not to have collected benefits since before May 1997.

Who will collect an SSDI payment of $1,581?

This is the average amount for all Social Security Disability Insurance. So, it would be a mere coincidence if you collect $1,581. Therefore, you could receive a lot less or a lot more.

Actually, the amount of your SSDI payment depends on the number of years you worked for, the salaries you had all those years, the age you started collecting benefits, and if you had jobs covered by Social Security.

For example, if you just worked for a few years because you had a disability in your 20s or 30s, and you wage was average, you may get a lower than average payment. On the contrary, if you were a high earner for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA and you filed for SSDI as late as possible, then you can get up to $4,018.

SSDI will also be distributed on May 21 and May 28

Keep in mind that you will receive only one of these three paydays. Being eligible for the one of the, e.g. the one on May 14, makes you ineligible for the other 2 paqydays.

In order to receive the monthly SSDI payment on May 21 you must:

not be collecting Supplemental Security Income benefits

have started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits after April 30, 1997

remain eligible, for example, your disability must continue

not break all Social Security rules

have your birthday from 11-20

In the same way, you will receive your next SSDI payment on May 28 if you meet the first 4 requirements, but you were born from the 21st to the 31st, regardless of the month or year.