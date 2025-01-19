The SSDI payments will start on February 3, 2025. It will be about 12 days after the January payment on the 22nd. For your information, there are 2 completely different types of recipients on February 3. On the one hand, it will be your payday if you received disability benefits before May 1997.

On the other hand, you could receive SSDI on February 3 if you are a recipient of both the Supplemental Security Income benefit and the Social Security Disability Insurance Program. Thus, being a recipient of both disability benefits is also a way to get money from the Agency on the third.ç

First SSDI payment after February 3, 2025

Once the February 3 payment has been delivered, there will be 3 rounds of Wednesday payments for Disability Insurance recipients. The first one will be due on February 12.

To get a check or direct deposit from Social Security on the 12th, you must have been born from the 1st to the 10th. What is more, you cannot be on SSI at the same time.

Also, you must have begun receiving disability benefits after April 30, 1997. As for the amounts of the February payments, they will depend on each recipient. Nevertheless, they can get about $1,580 on average after the 2025 COLA increase.

2nd & 3rd round of payments

The last Social Security Disability Insurance payments will be issued on February 19 and February 26, 2025. To get the February payment on the 19th, you must meet the same requirements as for the previous Wednesday’s payment, but your birthday must fall from the 11th to the 20th.

The last round of Disability Benefits will be for those whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st. Some of you may be wondering what the maximum payments could be in February for Disability Insurance.

As a matter of fact, an SSDI recipient can get a monthly payment of up to $4,018 if:

has worked for 35 years

earned the taxable maximum all these years

filed at the required age by SSA

worked in jobs that paid enough taxes to SSA

How can check the exact date SSDI payment will be deposited in February

The Social Security Administration (SSA) typically sends out SSDI payments on Wednesdays, following this schedule:

If your birthday is on the 1st–10th of the month: Payments are deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday is on the 11th–20th: Payments are deposited on the third Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday is on the 21st–31st: Payments are deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Important exception: If you started receiving Social Security benefits (including SSDI) before 1997, or you receive both SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and SSDI, you may be part of the older payment schedule and receive your benefits on the 3rd of each month. Should the 3rd fall on a weekend or holiday, the deposit is usually issued on the previous business day.

Log In to or Create Your “my Social Security” Account

The most reliable way to see your exact benefit information is to use the SSA’s secure online portal: