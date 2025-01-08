If you have not received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment yet, it could be in your bank account in one week or in two at the latest. SSDI payments will be delivered on January 15 if you were born from the 11th to the 20th.

Those born from 1-10 may have received their monthly disability payment on January 8. If you have not received it yet, contact your financial institution or bank first. Waiting for three mailing days for your payment is essential before you contact Social Security to report a missing payment.

SSDI payment after January 15

Some Disability Insurance recipients were born from 21-31. Therefore, their monthly SSDI check or deposit will be delivered on the fourth Wednesday in January.

Hence, those born after the 10th will not get their disability payment until January 22, 2025. If you received your Disability Insurance on January 3, February 3 will be your next payday.

Those who get Social Security on February 3 and SSI too, will get their Supplemental Security Income payment for February on January 31, 2025. Good news because all SSI and SSDI in January and February will also include the COLA increase.

How much will SSDI recipients get in January?

Although their amount will be different, all SSDI recipients will benefit from a 2.5% extra thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment. On average Disability Isnurance payments will be about $1,580 in January.

Some workers may get a lower-than-average check or deposit if they were not able to work for long due to their disability. Few recipients may collect up to $4,018.

For your information, the largest SSDI payments in 2025 are for those who: