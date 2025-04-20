Discover when the Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled the May payments. Generally, payment dates have a pattern and it is often accurate. However, the Agency may need to make some changes that could even benefit retirees, SSDI, and SSI recipients in the United States. These changes usually take place when a payday falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday.

Please note that when a Social Security or SSI payment falls on a non-business day, it must be delivered on the previous business day. In this way, the SSA offices and banks or financial institutions will be open. Delays should be avoided because many recipients have a low income and these benefits are an essential part of their budget.

Social Security confirms the first payments in May

The Agency has announced an important change regarding the May 3 payment. It will not be sent on May 3 because it is Saturday. Hence, it will be deposited on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Who can receive the May 2 payment? It will be for two groups of eligible recipients:

Social Security recipients who started collecting benefits before May 1997

Supplemental Security Income recipients who are also receiving retirement or disability benefits

For your information, the May 2 payment will be the payday for both retirees and Disability Insurance recipients. Of course, as long as you meet the previously mentioned requirements.

Social Security schedules 2 SSI payments in May

The normal payday for Supplemental Security Income is the first day of the month. Since it falls on a weekday and is not a Federal holiday, it will be distributed on May 1, 2025.

All eligible recipients will collect the payment on the same payday. It does not matter if you qualified for your disability, age, or blindness. Of course, all SSI recipients must have a low income.

It is a Federal benefit for Americans with limited income and little to no resources. Not surprisingly, the Social Security Administration has scheduled another SSI payment on May 30, 2025.

The June 1 payment cannot be sent on that day because it is the weekend. Since SSA never issues checks or direct deposits on Saturdays or Sundays, SSI recipients will collect their June payment 24 hours in advance. So, it is not a bonus or extra payment.

Social Security and SSI amounts

The lowest average payment will be for SSI recipients. As of February 2025, Supplemental Security Income recipents get about $715 on average. Retirees get about $1,980.

Thus, they are the group of eligible recipients with the largest average payment. SSDI recipients can get about $1,580 on average. So it is something in between the average for SSI and retirement. Survivors can also get Social Security payments and they receive about $1,547 on average.