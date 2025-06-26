Social Security retirement payments and SSI benefits will soon be distributed in the United States. Although these monthly payments can still be received in the form of a direct deposit or paper check, paper checks will soon be replaced by electronic payments due to a new U.S. law. Thus, apply for direct deposits before the deadline to stop getting payments in the form of paper checks takes effect.

The first Social Security payment in July will be distributed on July 3, 2025. Thus, all SSI recipients who remain eligible will collect their monthly payment 2 days before the payment on the 3rd. Hence, July 1 will be the payday for the Supplemental Security Income program. Some Americans with limited income and low to little resources can collect both payments.

SSI payments of up to $1,450 and Social Security deposits of up to $5,108

Eligible married couples can receive a monthly payment of up to $1,450 from the SSI program in the United States. Of course, they must both qualify for this Federal benefit.

Supplemental Security Income can pay up to $967 if you are a single person on this program. Citizens who have other sources of income or earnings may receive reduced amounts.

So, the Social Security Administration will ensure the amount of money you collect is accurate. Therefore, it is essential to report any change in your financial situation or marital status.

In 2025, the SSA can pay retirees up to $5,108. Nevertheless, few qualify for such a large payment because you must have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years, so you worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA but you must have filed at 70.

As you can see, only a few wealthy Americans can achieve it. Filing at Full Retirement Age can give you a payment of up to $4,018 and if you file at 62 you can only receive up to $2,831.

Social Security payment schedule for July

If you are not eligible for the SSI payment on July 1, 2025, and for the Social Security payment on July 3, here are all the alternative payments to get a direct deposit from the SSA in July:

July 1: Supplemental Security Income for all eligible recipients (only one payday per month unless there is a payment sent in advance for the following month)

July 3: on SSA benefits before May 1997

July 3: on SSA benefits while receiving SSI at the same time

July 9: Social Security recipients born from the 1st to the 10th

July 16: Social Security recipients born from the 11th to the 20th

July 23: Social Security recipients born from the 21st to the 31st

Social Security will send all the payments on time. If your bank or financial institution takes a little longer to process your payment, it can take up to 3 days. So do not contact the SSA about a missing payment unless you have waited for three mailing days.