Social Security payments are available on May 21 for some eligible recipients of the retirement and SSDI benefit programs. Were you born from the 11th to the 20th of any month? Then, this could be your payday if you meet additional requirements. Bear in mind that the payment on the 21st is not for those on SSI nor those on benefits before May 1997.

Retirees and SSDI recipients who meet these requirements but whose birth date falls from the 21st to the 31st will receive their direct deposit or paper check on May 28, 2025. This will be the last opportunity for Social Security recipients who got benefits after April 30, 1997, and are not on SSI to collect a payment in May 2025.

SSI payments arrive after Social Security deposits

Not surprisingly, the June 1 payment will be distributed on May 30. So, Supplemental Security Income will receive the last monthly payment announced on SSA’s payment schedule.

To get SSI payments, you must have limited income and resources. Besides, it is essential to have a qualifying disability, be blind, or at least 65 years old. It is not necessary to have worked before to get SSI.

To get Social Security payments, it is mandatory to have filed and received approval. At the age of 62, you will need at least 40 work credits to collect retirement benefits.

Payment amounts for Social Security and SSI: May 21-30

The lowest maximum amount will be for SSI recipients. An individual can collect up to $967 from the Federal Government. Married couples, if they both qualify, can collect up to $1,450.

If you are on retirement benefits, you can collect up to $5,108. However, it is unlikely to receive so much money, and average payments are more frequent. A retired worker can collect about $1,999 on average.

SSDI recipients can receive up to 4,018 dollars from Social Security. Again, it is infrequent to collect such a large payment, and average amounts of $1,580 are more likely. If you are on both SSI and SSA benefits, your retirement or disability benefit will be distributed on June 3, 2025.