Some retirees aged 70 will receive up to $5,108 on January 8. This payday will be for all the seniors on Social Security after May 1997 who are not on SSI and whose birthday is from the 1st to the 10th.

To get the largest Social Security payment in 2025, you must have filed at 70, but this will not be enough. Remember that those who delay retirement until they are 70 will take advantage of a 24% extra in their monthly payment. Of course, it will imply working a few more years but it will pay off if you can cope with it.

3 more requirements to get $5,108 in January 2025

Apart from filing at 70, you must pay enough payroll taxes to the Agency. If you do not do that, you will not be able to grab the largest benefit payment in 2025. Remember that to achieve it, you must earn the taxable maximum for a minimum of 35 years.

Not only is it difficult to work until you are 70, but you will also have to earn the contribution and benefit base all those years. In 2024, the taxable maximum was $168,600. However, it has gone up to $176,100 in 2025.

If you have not worked for 35 years in works covered by SSA, you will not be eligible either. Other possible payment dates will be available after January 8, 2025. Checklist to get $5,108 in January 2025:

apply for Social Security at 70

work for 35 years

have jobs covered by SSA

earn the contribution and benefit base for the necessary number of years (35)

What if I file for Social Security before turning 70?

This is possible but you will reduce your maximum benefit. For example, if you meet all the requirements the Administration set but you file at 62, the largest benefit payment possible will be $2,831.

Filing at Full Retirement Age will be a much better idea. This will allow you to get 100% of your benefits. Still, the payment will be lower at FRA than at the age of 70.

Those seniors who file at FRA can only get a payment of up to $4,018. That is about $1,090 lower than the largest benefit payment from Social Security in 2025.