Citizens who need to contact the Social Security Administration can do so by phone. They can simply call at: 1-800-772-1213 (TTY number at 1-800-325-0778). The SSA reminds users that it is possible to call them between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. The opening days to call the Agency are Monday through Friday. For your information, wait times are not so long early in the morning.

So, if you really need to talk to a Social Security representative, call as soon as the phone services are available. Also, it is important to take into account that later in the week and later in the month, wait times are generally shorter too. Of course, if what you need is the automated telephone service, you can call 24/7. The website to find the office locator is this one: https://www.ssa.gov/locator/.

Wait time for my Social Security

In case you did not know it, the wait time for my Social Security online account services is 0 minutes. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid long waits over the phone or to save yourself a trip to your local SSA office.

For example, if you call the Social Security Administration on a Monday, wait times are 25 minutes at 8 a.m. It doubles at 9 a.m., so you will have to wait for about 50 minutes.

The later it is, the longer you will have to wait. As a matter of fact, it will be about 2 hours and 24 minutes at 7 p.m. on a Monday. Wait times on a Friday are slightly shorter, but there is not a big difference.

Before you call the Social Security Administration

Currently, the Agency offers more than 200 Frequently Asked Questions, commonly known as FAQs. Thus, they can be used for convenient and quick answers if you have any doubts related to them.

What is more, these FAQs are available online, and you do not have to spend time waiting on the phone. Many users want to check the status of their disability application.

Before you contact Social Security, be aware of the fact that the average processing time for disability applications is between 200 and 230 days. So, the SSA will need all this time to review all your information as well as your medical records.

Do not forget that Social Security will send you a letter once your letter has been reviewed. This letter will unveil its decision. Many other users may want to know about their Medicare or retirement application.

Actually, Social Security will send you a letter in the mail within 30 days with the decision or even a request for more information. Apart from FAQs and online services, there is an endless list of automated telephone services. For example, you can ask for a benefit verification letter, get an SSA benefit Statement, replace a card, find an office, and many other informational messages.