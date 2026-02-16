The system of the Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes its monthly payments according to a set schedule that divides beneficiaries based on their birthdate. In February 2026, the first payment, corresponding to the 11th, was processed, while the last two payments of the month are scheduled for the remaining Wednesdays.

The February distribution continues with the payment on the third Wednesday, the 18th, for beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 11th and 20th of any month. The final February payment will arrive on the 25th, the fourth Wednesday of the month, for those born between the 21st and 31st.

The SSA states that beneficiaries must wait three additional business days after the scheduled date before reporting any irregularities. For inquiries regarding unreceived payments, the telephone line 1-800-772-1213 remains available for direct assistance.

Social Security Benefits: Maximum Payments to Expect

The amount that each person receives from Social Security varies substantially depending on the age at which you decide to start collecting your benefits. The maximum amounts set by the regulations for 2026 reflect this graduation that penalizes early retirement and rewards postponement.

At 62 years old, the minimum age allowed for retirement, the maximum monthly benefit reaches $2,969. This amount is the lowest figure in the spectrum and corresponds to those who choose to retire before reaching the full retirement age.

The scale continues with annual increases:

$3,105 at age 63

$3,257 at age 64

and $3,467 at age 65.

These increases reflect the gradual reduction of early retirement penalties that tend to disappear the longer you delay your retirement claim.

Full Retirement Age: Standard Benefits

For people born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age (FRA) is set at 67 years old. At this age, the maximum monthly benefit reaches $4,152, an amount that represents 100% of the base benefit calculated according to the beneficiary’s work history.

At age 66, one year before the FRA age, the maximum amount is set at $3,752. This figure shows how each year of anticipation reduces the potential benefit that would be received by waiting until the full retirement age set by the system.

The calculation of these benefits considers 35 years of employment income, specifically the years with the highest earnings adjusted for inflation. The maximum income threshold subject to Social Security taxation by 2026 stands at $184,500, a figure that determines the annual quotation limit.

Credits for Deferred Claim

Postponing retirement beyond full retirement age generates additional credits that increase the monthly benefit:

At age 68 , the maximum amount rises to $4,506.

, the maximum amount rises to While at age 69 it reaches $4,813.

The system’s maximum benefit is reached at age 70 with $5,181 per month. This figure represents the absolute limit that Social Security can pay under the regulations in force by 2026.

The difference between retiring at 62 and waiting until 70 exceeds $2,200 per month, calculating only the maximum amounts established. This difference translates into more than $26,000 annually for those who meet the maximum contribution requirements.

Requirements for the Maximum Social Security Benefits

The maximum amounts published only apply to beneficiaries who met specific criteria during their working life. The system requires contributions above the maximum taxable limit for 35 full years of work.

Each year you delay receiving your pension after retirement age, up to age 70, generates approximately an 8% increase in your monthly benefit. This percentage accumulates annually as a deferred retirement credit.

There is no financial incentive to postpone retirement beyond age 70, at which point deferral credits cease to accrue. The system is designed so that age 70 is the point of maximum possible benefit.