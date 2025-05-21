The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set April 15 as the deadline to file the 2024 tax returns. However, some taxpayers may have been granted additional time either to file or pay, or both. In general, the Agency can send tax refunds to eligible taxpayers within 21 days. Sometimes, payments may arrive faster than that. Actually, it can even take 8 days.

Anyway, it is best to think that you could receive it within 21 days. In some cases, it could even take longer if the IRS needs to review your tax return to check or correct anything. Taxpayers who filed an accurate tax return and who filed electronically can expect to collect their money faster than those who filed by mail and who claimed a paper check.

IRS payment schedule from May 22-31

If you filed electronically, requested a direct deposit, and your 2024 tax return is perfect, that is, no mistakes, errors, or inaccuracies, your tax refund may be in your bank account within 21 days.

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 22: taxpayers filed on May 1

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 23: taxpayers filed on May 2

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 24: taxpayers filed on May 3

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 25: taxpayers filed on May 4

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 26: taxpayers filed on May 5

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 27: taxpayers filed on May 6

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 28: taxpayers filed on May 7

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 29: taxpayers filed on May 8

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 30: taxpayers filed on May 9

Direct deposit refunds may be due on May 31: taxpayers filed on May 10

Remember that financial institutions and banks’ processing times may differ. Some of them can take up to 5 days, so do not worry if it is not on time when you see the sent date on your tax refund Status.

IRS unveiled average amounts

As of May 9, 2025, the average direct deposit refund amount is $3,034, up from $2,960 on May 10, 2024. Thanks to the 2025 Filing Season Statistics about individual income tax returns, taxpayers can see how much have direct deposits have increased on average.

In total, the IRS has refunded $263.726 billion, which is 2.8% more than on May 10, 2024. The number of direct deposits has also gone up but just slightly, by 0.3%.

Finally, the average refund amount is about 2.4% higher than on May 10, 2025, too. Taxpayers received about $2,939 refunds on average so far. File if you have not done so yet, and minimize interest and penalties.