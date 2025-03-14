Workers can start receiving Social Security retirement benefits at the age of 62. Many retirees used to receive paper checks, but most of them receive direct deposits in 2025. However, these are not the only payment methods that the Administration offers.

If you do not have a bank account, the Direct Express® card is what you may need to receive your Social Security benefits. If you have never heard of this payment method and you are keen to have it, check it out below.

Social Security payments through Direct Express®

According to the Agency, the Direct Express® card is a prepaid debit card. Therefore, it can be another way to receive your retirement benefit payments every month.

What is more, there is no need to have a bank account. The Social Security Administration will deliver the amount you are entitled to electronically on the third day of the month, or on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Paydays are always the same as long as they fall on a business day. If it falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday, you will get the money on your Direct Express® card on the previous workday.

Social Security & Direct Express® cost

Many Americans who have no bank account may fear they have to pay an enrollment fee. However, the Administration claims that there are no enrollment fees. Besides, there is no minimum balance requirement to use the account or to open it.

If you are interested in signing up for Direct Express®, it is quick and easy. All you have to do is call SSA at 1-800-772-1213. Retirees who are deaf or hard of hearing can call SSA at TTY: 1-800-325-0778.

Visiting your local Social Security office is another possibility. Those retirees receiving paper checks can call the U.S. Treasury’s Direct Express enrollment number at 1-800-333-1795 (TTY: 1-866-569-0447). More details about it at: https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10073.pdf