The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has reached a historic milestone — 90 years of safeguarding the financial stability of retirees, people with disabilities, and families facing loss. Established in 1935 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Social Security has grown into one of America’s most trusted institutions, delivering crucial benefits to millions each month.

This year’s anniversary is not just a look back at its enduring legacy; it signals the start of a new chapter. Under the leadership of Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano, with support from President Donald J. Trump, the agency is undergoing a digital-first transformation designed to make services faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.

A Leap Forward in Public Service

In less than 100 days since taking office, Commissioner Bisignano has implemented sweeping changes that have redefined how Americans interact with Social Security. Beneficiaries can now access their personal accounts 24/7, enabling over half a million transactions in just three weeks — a dramatic shift from previous years when the system was offline 29 hours each week.

Call center performance has seen unprecedented improvements:

Average wait times on the SSA’s National 800 Number have dropped from 30 minutes to single digits .

. 30% of calls are now resolved instantly through advanced technology.

through advanced technology. 90% of all inquiries are completed via self-service or convenient callbacks.

Field offices are also seeing the benefits. Wait times have decreased by 30%, appointment bookings have reached record levels, and phone systems have been upgraded nationwide. Disability claim backlogs have been cut by 26%, and hearing wait times have been shortened by 60 days — reaching historic lows.

Record Support for Millions

In 2025 alone, 72 million Americans will receive over $1.6 trillion in benefits, reinforcing Social Security’s role as a cornerstone of retirement and income security across generations. The SSA also accelerated over $17 billion in payments under the Social Security Fairness Act, delivering funds five months ahead of schedule to more than 3 million beneficiaries.

Bisignano’s modernization agenda centers on operational agility, data-driven decision-making, and uncompromising security. The agency has tightened safeguards against fraud, waste, and abuse, while strengthening cybersecurity protocols in response to past breaches.

Securing the Next 90 Years

“Our strategy is clear: meet people’s needs quickly and completely, no matter how they reach us,” said Commissioner Bisignano. “We are empowering our workforce, integrating cutting-edge technology, and ensuring Social Security remains strong for generations to come.”

As the SSA celebrates its 90th anniversary, the focus is firmly on the future — a future where innovation, efficiency, and trust remain the foundation of America’s most enduring social program.