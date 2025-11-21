Millions of retirees aged 70 will receive their Social Security payment in December 2025, and the Social Security Administration (SSA) has already confirmed the exact schedule.

If you are turning 70 or already receive retirement benefits, your payday will depend entirely on your date of birth. This is especially important for December because it is a month packed with payments, including early SSI checks.

Below is the updated December 2025 payment calendar — and how much 70-year-olds can expect to collect.

December 10: first Social Security payment for retirees aged 70

Retirees aged 70 born from the 1st to the 10th will receive their Social Security payment on December 10, 2025, which is the second Wednesday of the month.

To receive this payment, retirees must:

Have been born between the 1st and the 10th .

. Have received their first Social Security payment after April 30, 1997 .

. Not be SSI recipients, since SSI payments follow a different schedule.

This group includes a large portion of American retirees aged 62 and older, although 70-year-olds remain one of the strongest recipient groups.

Average Social Security payment at age 70 reaches $2,148

The SSA confirms that retirees aged 70 receive the highest average retirement payment of all age groups: approximately $2,148 per month.

However, the payment amount varies depending on gender:

Men aged 70: about $2,389.95 , the highest average for this age.

about , the highest average for this age. Women aged 70: about $1,909.42 on average.

This difference represents more than $250 above the overall average, underscoring how filing later — especially at age 70 — increases monthly payments by up to 24% compared to filing at 67.

December 17: next Social Security payment for 70-year-olds

Retirees born between the 11th and the 20th will get their Social Security payment on December 17, 2025, the third Wednesday of the month.

This will be the second major payment for 70-year-olds in December and one of the last before the holiday season.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to check their direct deposits early to avoid delays or overspending during Christmas — a common issue during December.

December 24: last Social Security payment of 2025 for retirees

Those born between the 21st and the 31st will be the last group to receive their retirement benefits.

Their payment will arrive on December 24, 2025, right before Christmas Eve — a crucial date for budgeting during the holidays.

This is the third and final Wednesday payment for retirees in December.

SSI checks in December: two payments confirmed

The SSI schedule is different from Social Security retirement benefits.

In December 2025, SSI recipients will receive:

December 1: regular monthly SSI payment

regular monthly SSI payment December 31: January 2026 SSI payment paid in advance

This happens because January 1 is a federal holiday, so SSA always sends the payment one day earlier.

Who gets paid on December 3, 2025?

Not all retirees follow the Wednesday schedule. Some will be paid earlier, specifically on December 3, 2025, including:

Retirees who started receiving Social Security before May 1997

Those who collect both SSI and Social Security

This group is paid on the first non-holiday Wednesday of every month.

Paper checks are disappearing: direct deposit strongly recommended

While a small number of retirees aged 70 may still receive paper checks, the SSA continues transitioning beneficiaries to electronic payments:

Direct deposit

Direct Express® debit card

Switching ensures faster, safer payments and eliminates the risk of delays, loss, or theft — especially important in December due to holiday mail congestion.

Many 70-year-olds still ask: When should I file for Social Security?

Workers approaching retirement age can check their personalized SSA Statement through my Social Security.

This official tool shows estimated payments at ages 62, 67 and 70, helping Americans choose the most appropriate filing age based on lifetime earnings and personal financial needs.

Summary: December 2025 Social Security payment dates for 70-year-olds