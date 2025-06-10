SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. Millions of Americans with low incomes receive Food Stamps to buy groceries and save money on food. This allows them to fight food insecurity and to eat nutritious food. Bear in mind that there is a limit to the things you can buy, and not everything in a grocery store is authorised.

For example, you could buy bread, cereal, fish, meat, poultry, vegetables, fruit, seed, and plants to grow your own food as well as snacks and some non-alcoholic beverages. Of course, you will not be allowed to buy hot meals which are already prepared at the point of sale, alcohol, tobacco, hygiene or cleaning products, pet food, and other household items. SNAP is funded by the Federal Government, but each State administers applications and paydays. They start on the first and finish on the 28th, but not everywhere.

States delivering SNAP benefits from June 10-15

The States that have already delivered all the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the U.S. in June are crossed out. The rest may still have one or more paydays left in June.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5 , 11 and 15

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

As you can see, many of them have paydays left after June 15, so it is necessary to check the USDA Monthly SNAP Issuance Schedule to see the way to be eligible for any of these paydays.

How much can SNAP pay from June 10-15?

As a matter of fact, SNAP can pay up to $431 for one person and up to $2,588 if you live in Guam. However, these amounts are not possible in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia.

In these 48 States and D.C., SNAP recipients can only collect up to $292 if they are single and up to $1,756 if they are a household of 8. Thus, these payments are much lower than in Guam.

Alaska and Hawaii also issue higher monthly payments in their State to SNAP recipients. However, the next Food Stamps in Alaska and Hawaii will be deposited in July.