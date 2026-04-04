A study published this week by Northwestern Mutual states that Americans estimate they need $1.46 million in savings to retire comfortably. The figure represents a jump of $200,000 compared to the previous year and marks the highest value recorded in the five years that the annual survey has been conducted.

The data comes from 2026 Planning & Progress Study, compiled by The Harris Poll among 4,375 adults over the age of 18 during January of this year. Is this a possible number for the majority of Americans aiming to retire blissfully someday?

The study does not propose that amount as a mandatory individual goal. John Roberts, field director for Northwestern Mutual, described it as a “benchmark guide” for retirement planning.

Americans Say They Need $1.46 Million to Retire Comfortably

The same source cautions that “the magic number reflects a convergence of factors: persistent inflation, increased life expectancy, and uncertainty about the future of Social Security.” The figure also does not imply that all retirees need that amount; the report itself acknowledges that many Americans retire comfortably on Social Security income alone.

The survey was weighted by age, gender, race, region, education, marital status, household size, and income, with the goal of aligning the sample with the actual proportions of the U.S. population.

The Gap Between What Is Needed and What Exists

The data on the real savings of Americans contrast sharply with that projection. Federal Reserve data shows that median retirement savings among those aged 55 to 64 are around $185,000, while in the 65-72 age range they barely reach $200,000. In both cases, the figures represent less than 15% of the threshold established by the study.

62% of respondents reported having less than $150,000 saved for retirement, which is approximately 7% of the magic number which they themselves consider necessary for a retirement free from financial hardship. 46% of participants indicated that they do not expect to be financially prepared when the time comes to retire. Almost half, 48%, considered it likely or very likely that their savings would run out before they died.

Social Security doesn’t close that gap. The average retirement benefit rose to approximately $2,071 per month in 2026, after a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. That amount represents insufficient income to compensate for decades of savings accumulated below recommended levels.

Generations With Different Distances to the Finish Line

Generation X, whose youngest members are around 44 years old and the oldest are over 59, has the lowest retirement preparedness indicators. Only 13% of Gen Xers surveyed reported having saved ten times their annual income or more. The majority reported savings equivalent to four times their salary or less. 49% of this generation believe they will not be financially secure upon retirement, and half plan to continue working into retirement.

At the other end of the generational spectrum, Generation Z shows relatively more favorable indicators within the same study. Almost three-quarters of its members have already saved more than a year’s income for retirement. The average person in that cohort started saving at age 22, ten years earlier than the typical Gen Xer, who began that process at age 32. 63% of the Gen Z respondents believe they will be financially prepared for retirement.

High net worth individuals, those defined as having more than one million dollars in investable assets, estimate that they will need an average of $2.67 million to retire comfortably, almost double the overall figure in the study.

How Much Do You Actually Need to Save and From When?

Northwestern Mutual applied three calculation rules to contextualize the figure. The first, called 25x Rule, indicates that a person should accumulate approximately 25 times their projected annual expenses. With $1.46 million, that equates to an annual withdrawal of around $58,000.

The second, the 4% Rule, establishes that this capital would allow for a 4% withdrawal in the first year and inflation-adjusted withdrawals for approximately 30 years. The third, the $1,000 a month rule, indicates that every $1,000 of desired monthly retirement spending requires $300,000 saved; with $1.46 million, the monthly income would be about $4,800.

The timing of when you start saving directly determines the required monthly effort. Assuming a 7% annual return on investments, someone with 35 years until retirement needs to contribute around $385 per month to reach their goal. This amount increases significantly: someone waiting until they have only 15 years left to save will need to contribute more than $4,600 per month to reach the same amount.

33% of private sector workers do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k). According to data from the National Bureau of Economic Research, this structural limitation reduces the possibilities of tax-advantaged capital accumulation for more than a third of the workforce.