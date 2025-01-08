If you are a SNAP recipient and you live in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, and Maryland, you may not have received your Food Stamps on your EBT card yet. For your information, a family of 8 could receive up to $1,756. So, that will be the largest benefit payment possible in these 6 States, but also in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia.

A person who is living on their own can receive up to $292. Families of four can collect a monthly SNAP payment worth up to $975. If you are just three people living in the same household, your monthly payment could be up to $768.

SNAP payment dates in Alabama, Delaware, & Georgia

Alabama will send Food Stamps to recipients whose last 2 digits of their case number ends in 20-24 on January 8, 2025. Then, if it ends in 25-29, you will receive money on your EBT card on January 9. Those whose case number ends in 30 34 will receive it on January 10. The schedule is simple, so it continues like that through January 23, when you will get your money if it ends in 95-99.

The States of Delaware will issue SNAP payments through January 23 too but using the first letter of your last name. If the first letter of your last name is G, you will receive Food Stamps in Delaware on January 8.

H = benefits will be due on the 9th

I = benefits will be due on the 10th

J = benefits will be due on the 11th

K = benefits will be due on the 12th

L = benefits will be due on the 13th

M = benefits will be due on the 14th

N = benefits will be due on the 15th

O = benefits will be due on the 16th

P = benefits will be due on the 17th

Q and R = benefits will be due on the 18th

S = benefits will be due on the 19th

T = benefits will be due on the 20th

U and V = benefits will be due on the 21st

W = benefits will be due on the 22nd

X, Y and Z = benefits will be due on the 23rd



Georgia uses the SNAP recipient’s ID number. For example, if it ends in 20-29, you will receive Food Stamps on January 9, 2025. IDs ending in 30-39 will get their cash on January 11. January 23 will be your payday in Georgia if your ID ends in 90-99.

SNAP payment dates in Indiana, Louisiana, & Maryland

Indiana also uses the first letter of your last name. For example, those whose first letter is E, F or G will get SNAP benefits on January 9, 2025. If it is H or I they will receive it on January 11. The last payment, on January 23, will be for those whose first letter is W, X, Y or Z.

Louisiana uses the last digit of the SNAP recipient’s Social Security Number. If your SSN ends in 2, January 9 will be the day when you receive your money if you are an eligible recipient. The last payday, as you may have guessed, is for those whose SSN ends in 9 and will be sent on January 23, 2025.

Maryland uses the first 3 letters of the SNAP beneficiaries’ last name. If they are between COR and DIZ, you will receive your Food Stamps on January 8. The following ones are: