The new SNAP payment schedule for July is about to start. In just hours, eligible recipients will receive their Food Stamps. Depending on the State where you are currently living, you may have a completely different maximum payment amount. This is because the USDA adapts maximum benefits to the cost of living in the U.S. State or territory.

While the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia share the maximum benefit amounts for SNAP payments, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have higher maximum benefits. In fact, they follow that same order when it comes to the largest Food Stamp amounts. The thing is not all recipients get these maximum amounts, and a reduction can be expected when you have other earnings or resources.

Who collects SNAP payments in the First Week of July?

If we focus on the SNAP payments arriving this week, from July 1 through July 7, there will be Food Stamps in most States. However, you will need to wait for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits if you live in the States of Maine and South Dakota.

Bear in mind that to collect SNAP payments in Maine, eligible recipients must wait until July 10. There will only be payments through July 14, so it will be sorted in just a few days. Food Stamp recipients in South Dakota will start and finish on July 10 since it is their only payday.

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Florida: July 1 to 28

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Maine: July 10 to 14

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Missouri: July 1 to 22

Montana: July 2 to 6

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

New York: July 1 to 9

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

North Dakota: July 1

Ohio: July 2 to 20

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: July 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in July 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Texas: July 1 to 28

Utah: July 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: July 1

Virginia: July 1 to 7

Washington: July 1 to 20

West Virginia: July 1 to 9

Wisconsin: July 1 to 15

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

Guam: July 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: July 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

Where can SNAP recipients collect $1,074 for 2 members?

This is the maximum amount for SNAP recipients living in the Great State of Alaska. However, it is the maximum amount in an area determined as “Rural 2”. SNAP beneficiaries in Alaska who live in urban areas can only receive up to $692.

Those citizens in Alaska who qualify and live in an area known as “Rural 1” can receive up to $882. Any of these maximum amounts is much higher than the maximum SNAP benefit in the 48 contiguous States.

For your information, the 48 contiguous States can only pay up to $536 if your household size is 2. Thus, there is a significant difference when compared to the $1,074 for 2 people in Alaska Rural 2.