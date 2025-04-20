The Social Security payment on April 16 is only for 1 group of American retirees. However, there are 4 different paydays per month and this may not be your payday. It will be your payday if you were born from the 11th to the 20th and you got benefits first after April 30, 1997. SSI recipients who are also collecting retirement benefits are not eligible for the payment on the 16th.

So, when has Social Security scheduled the next payments for retirees aged 62+? The third round of Wednesday payments will be deposited on April 23 if you were born from the 21st to the 31st and meet the requirements stated before. Not be on Supplemental Security Income and not be on benefits before May 1997.

Social Security payment on May 2

If you do not qualify for the April 16 and April 23 payments, then you may be eligible for the May 2 payday. In general, the Administration sends checks and direct deposits on the third day of the month.

However, it is impossible to deliver a payment on the third if it is Saturday. Hence, the Social Security Administration will deposit payments on Friday, May 2, rather than on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

This payment date will be for those retired workers who began getting benefits before May 1997 and for those retirees on Supplemental Security Income benefits at the same time.

In this way, they will receive SSI on May 1 and immediately after, their Social Security payment on May 2, 2025. So, they qualify for two direct deposits in less than 24 hours.

May 14 may be your Social Security payday

Those retirees who received their monthly payment on April 9 will collect their next direct deposit or check on May 14, 2025. This is the payday for those retirees born from the 1st to the 10th.

They cannot be receiving SSI and they must have collected benefits after April 30, 1997. But what about the April and May payment amounts? As of February 2025, the Agency stated that the average retirement benefit is worth $1,980.

Some retirees can receive up to $5,108 in 2025. To receive the largest retirement benefit you must:

file at the age of 70

work for at least 35 years or your monthly payments will be reduced

earn the contribution and benefit base (taxable maximum) for thirty-fice years as well

have jobs that pay SSA taxes

Early filing can shrink your retirement payment. Therefore, if you are not on Social Security yey, it is advisable to delay retirement as much as you can. The age you must file at the latest is 70 because benefits stop growing on that date. Download your Social Security statement to see how much you could get and when it is best to apply.