January has brought higher Social Security payments thanks to the 2025 COLA increase. Some retirees can even receive up to $2,831 at 62, but they must meet strict conditions set by the Agency. So that you can have an idea of how big this check could be, the average payment for all retired workers is just $1,976 in January 2025.

However, only a few Americans manage to get $2,831 at 62 because they must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years. What is more, they must have worked all this time in jobs covered by the Administration. Filing is essential. Those who never file can never get retirement benefits.

When will Social Security issue the next payments worth up to $2,831?

The last Social Security payment of up to $2,831 will be delivered on January 22, 2025. To get money on this payday you must have been born after the 20th.

It does not matter the month or year you were born as long as you:

applied for retirement benefits after April 30, 1997

are not receiving Supplemental Security Income Program payments

remain eligible (have not broken SSA rules).

Will Social Security send payments of up to $2,831 in February?

If you are 62 years old and meet all the requirements, you can also get up to $2,831 in February 2025. For your information, the average retirement benefit payment for 62-year-olds was $1,311.44 in June 2024.

After COLA, this average payment has become 2.5% higher. Therefore, it may be about $1,343 after the Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase in 2025. Social Security has informed of the upcoming paydays in February.

Retirees aged 62 or older can receive monthly payments on 4 different paydays. The first payment date will be on February 3 if you are also on SSI or if you collected payments before May 1997.

Another possibility is to get Social Security payments on the second, third or fourth Wednesday in February. These payments will be based on the recipient’s birthdate. The earlier in the month your birthday is, the sooner you will get your check or direct deposit. Dates are Feb. 12, 19 and 26 (if born 1-10, 11-20 or 21-31).