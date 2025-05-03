It’s official. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has just started delivering retirement benefit payments in the United States. On average, retirees can receive about $1,997. This is the latest figure unveiled by the Agency as of March 2025. Spouses of retired workers who qualify can also get a monthly payment on one of these dates.

On average, a spouse of a retired worker can get about $946. A child who gets Social Security on a retired worker’s record can get approximately $923 on average. The way to qualify for the May 2 and May 14 payments is completely different. In fact, the May 2 payment for retirees has two different groups of recipients.

Who qualifies for Social Security on May 2, 2025?

This will be the payday for retirees receiving both Social Security retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income. Therefore, eligible retirees must have collected SSI of up to $967 on May 1 and receive $1,997 on average on May 2, 2025.

For your information, May 2 is not the normal payday since the common payday is the third. Nevertheless, the Administration will pay the direct deposits and send out checks in advance because May 3 falls on the weekend.

Another way to qualify for the May 2 payment is to have been on Social Security for more than 28 years. That is, you started collecting payments before May 1997.

Are you eligible for the Social Security payment on May 14?

According to Social Security’s payment schedule, you cannot be a Supplemental Security Income recipient to collect the payment on May 14. This will not be your payday either if you got your benefits before May 1997.

What is more, the Social Security Administration requires recipients to have been born on specific days. For example, if you were born on the first day of the month, you qualify for this retirement benefit payment.

Filing is also required, so even if you meet all the requirements and you are at least 62, you must have filed and received SSA’s approval.

Therefore, only eligible recipients who were born from the first to the tenth can collect Social Security on May 14.

Other payments for retirees in May confirmed by SSA

Another possibility is that you do not qualify for any of the 2 payments. Hence, you may receive your retirement benefit payment on May 21 or May 28, 2025.

In order to know whether you get your Social Security payment on May 21 or May 28, all you have to know is your birthday. Retirees born from the 11th to the 20th will receive their direct deposit or check on May 21.

The last retirement benefit payments to be deposited in May will be on May 28 for those seniors whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st.

All the May payments include the Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase, even if it is your first monthly payment, because you have just received approval.