To get any of the Social Security payments in May, you must have filed and received approval from the Administration. There are different ways to qualify for these payments. For example, some retirees aged 62 or older can get the May 2 payment because they are also receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). So, they are receiving SSI on May 1 and retirement benefits on May 2.

May 2 will be the first payday because May 3 falls on Saturday. So, Social Security will simply deliver this monthly payment on Friday. Bear in mind that all payments must be sent on business days. In this way, SSA ensures that retirees receive their money on time. Being on both SSI and retirement is not the only way to qualify, though. Those on retirement benefits since before May 1997 also qualify for a payment on May 2.

Social Security payments on May 14

Those who are not receiving SSI simultaneously and who started getting payments after April 30, 1997, need to check their birth date. The Social Security Administration has divided the month into 3 parts.

Those retirees born from the first day of the month through the tenth will get their monthly payment on May 14. The amount of the monthly direct deposits or checks will depend on the workers’ history.

For example, if you worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA, filed at 70, and earned the taxable maximum for all those years, you can collect a monthly payment of up to $5,108 in May.

Retired workers who meet all these requirements but filed at the age of 62 can get up to $2,831. Filing at Full Retirement Age can give you up to $4,018 in 2025. The average payment for all retired workers is $1,997.

Social Security payments on May 21 or 28

Some retirees may have to wait up to May 28 to receive their monthly payment of up to $5,108. This will be your case if you got benefits after April 30, 1997, and were born from the 21st through the 31st.

It does not really matter what month your birth date was. After May 14, there will be a payment on May 21. As you may have already guessed, this will be the payday for retirees aged 62+ whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th.

Some retirees who get their Social Security check or direct deposit on May 2 qualify for an SSI (Supplemental Security Income) payment on May 1 and the another one on May 30.

The first one is the normal payday that eligible SSI recipients get on the first day of the month. The May 30 SSI payment is for June. Since June 1 is not a weekday, it will be delivered on the previous business day, that is, May 30.