The IRS may still be delivering tax refunds if you have recently filed your 2024 tax return. Some taxpayers may have received tax relief, and they may qualify for a later deadline to file and pay their taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. For example, the entire State of Arkansas was affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding.

These taxpayers, including Form 1040 filers, have until November 3, 2025, to make tax payments and to file various federal individual and business tax returns. If you have been able to file recently, for this reason or a different one, here are the possible dates you could receive your tax refund direct deposit from the IRS in May.

IRS direct deposits from May 25-31

The last tax refunds in May will be for those who receive them within 21 days or less and filed their 2024 returns about 3 weeks ago. Find out when the possible payments from the IRS will be deposited.

To know if the IRS has sent your tax refund in 2025, check the “Where is my refund?” tool. Once you see the “sent date” message, wait up to 5 days so that your bank has enough time to process the direct deposit.

IRS may take longer if:

The Internal Revenue Service may take longer to issue direct deposits if your 2024 tax return is in one of the following situations. Inaccurate and incomplete tax returns can delay direct deposits.

Keep in mind that if you claim a tax credit and you have not given the required information to the IRS, the Agency will need to review your case. Obviously, this will take longer.

The IRS recommends filing a complete, accurate, signed, and dated return to avoid delays. Only those taxpayers who requested direct deposit and filed electronically can get their tax refund as fast as possible. Sometimes, it can just take 8 days.