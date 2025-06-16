IRS direct deposit may still be arriving for some taxpayers, which are $3,034 on average as of May 9, 2025. Some citizens have qualified for the June 16 deadline automatically because they are outside the United States. Others may have received a larger window to file because they are victims of a natural disaster. Whatever the reason is, if you filed your 2024 tax return on June 16, 2025, the Agency may send your refund within 21 days.

Of course, if your tax return is accurate, complete, and you request a direct deposit and file electronically, you may get your payment in less time. Sometimes it may only take 8 or 10 days. The IRS also warns that not all banks or financial institutions have the same processing times. For example, it is advisable to wait for 5 days to see the refund in your bank account.

IRS possible payment schedule: Early June submissions

Here are the possible paydays if the IRS issues your tax refund within 21 days. Of course, this is just illustrative to see when a direct deposit may be received in your bank account.

Tax return submitted on June 1: refund may be deposited on June 22

Tax return submitted on June 2: refund may be deposited on June 23

Tax return submitted on June 3: refund may be deposited on June 24

Tax return submitted on June 4: refund may be deposited on June 25

Tax return submitted on June 5: refund may be deposited on June 26

Tax return submitted on June 6: refund may be deposited on June 27

Tax return submitted on June 7: refund may be deposited on June 28

Tax return submitted on June 8: refund may be deposited on June 29

Those taxpayers who receive a faster direct deposit may have already received their money if they submitted their return on June 1. Those who submitted it on June 6 may even collect it on June 16, 2025.

IRS possible payment schedule: June 9 – June 16

IRS may send tax refunds in just 10 days if everything is perfect in your tax return. So those who meet all the requirements may get their refund on June 26 if they filed on June 16.

However, it is advisable not to expect this money to cover any urgent expenses. Sometimes, there could be unexpected mistakes and errors that could delay the delivery of your direct deposit when the IRS needs to review your return.