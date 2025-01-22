Some taxpayers may need extra days or months to file their 2024 tax return. That is why the IRS allows them to get an extension. However, they must pay any tax money they owe the Internal Revenue Service before the April 15 deadline even if they qualify for an extension.

Do not forget that if you would like to request an extension to file, you must also do it before the April 15 deadline comes to an end. Take advantage of having additional time to file and prepare your tax return properly. What is more, there will be no penalties for filing after April 15 if you get an extension, pay your taxes due on time, and file before the October deadline is over.

IRS sets the deadline to file for extensions

By now, you must be wondering when the deadline to file your 2024 tax return is if you get an extension. As a matter of fact, it is October 15, 2025. But how can taxpayers get an extension from the IRS?

For your information, there are 3 possible ways to achieve it. The easiest way to get an extension to file your 2024 tax return is the “pay online and check the box” option.

Since you must pay your taxes before April 15, do it through the online payment option and select the box to state that you are paying taxes to the IRS as part of filing an extension for your 2024 tax return.

IRS Free File or mail to get an extension

Some taxpayers may prefer to use the IRS Free File tool. In this way, they can request an automatic tax-filing extension electronically. Another possibility, if you are a traditional taxpayer, is to do it by mail.

Those taxpayers who opt to get an extension by mail must file Form 4868. It is the Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

The filing of this form is possible online or by mail. Make sure you estimate the amount of tax money you must pay the IRS for your 2024 tax return. Do not forget to “subtract the taxes you already paid for the filing year”. Citizens that have been affected by a natural disaster may have more time to file, so check it at: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations