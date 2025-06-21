Some taxpayers have not yet filed their 2024 tax return. This is possible when they request an IRS filing extension, when they get tax relief and qualify for a later date, or when they are living outside the United States. For this last group of recipients, the Internal Revenue Service has set the deadline on June 16, 2025. So, do not miss this approaching deadline if you are abroad.

If you have recently had a baby and you are not sure if he or she qualifies you for a tax credit, it is time to check it out. Some families may have dependents, so it is also possible to check if they qualify you for a tax credit. Getting a larger refund is always beneficial for your finances, so do not miss out on this great opportunity.

IRS online interview to determine eligibility

Before you start this IRS interview, get ready. The Agency will request your filing status, the person’s (child or dependent) date of birth and whether you could claim the person as a dependent or not.

Only use this IRS tool if you were a taxpayer who was a United States citizen or resident alien for the whole tax year. So, if you are inquiring about the 2024 tax year, you must have been a U.S. citizen or resident alien for the full tax year.

Taxpayers who are married must both meet the previously mentioned requirement. International taxpayers cannot use this interview because they must follow different rules.

If you are a nonresident or dual-status alien, you will need to have a close look at the requirements established for international taxpayers in the United States. Do so at: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers.

How long does this IRS interview take?

It will take up to ten minutes, but it can be done much faster if you have all the necessary questions with you. Visit this website: https://www.irs.gov/help/ita/does-my-childdependent-qualify-for-the-child-tax-credit-or-the-credit-for-other-dependents and click on “Begin”.

Remember that it is possible to check their eligibility for tax years 2024, 2023, and 2022. Press the “Continue” button once you are ready. Choose the tax year you are interested in finding eligibility, then “continue”.

After that, you will need to select your filing status among these options:

single

married filing jointly

married filing separately

head of household

qualifying surviving spouse with a dependent child or children

After that, confirm you have a Social Security Number and your spouse, too, if it applies. Information about prior year disallowance of credit will also be required.

Then, you will have to add the persons for whom you may claim a tax credit from the IRS. Once you add the person, click on “Continue”. If it is a child, select the right choice (biological, adopted, foster child, stepchild etc). Do the same if it is a dependent. Complete the final questions and get the results of their IRS tax credit eligibility. Note, this interview is just informational.