If you have already filed your 2024 tax return and you have not collected your tax refund yet, check the possible paydays. The IRS can issue a direct deposit in about 8 days, but it could also be paid within 21 days. It will depend on the number of tax returns they must process and the time they need to review your return if it is incomplete or inaccurate.

It is important to take into account that the IRS will take about 21 days to send your tax refund if you meet some essential conditions. First, you must have filed your 2024 tax return electronically. Second, your tax return must be fine. That is, all the given information is correct, and it is complete, and you dated and signed it. Last but not least, the payment method is vital. Only direct deposits can be issued within 21 days.

IRS possible payment schedule for May 19-25

Here are the possible paydays if your tax refund payment comes within 21 days. For your information, it is sometimes necessary to wait for 5 business days once you see the sent date on the “Where’s my refund?” tool.

Direct deposits may arrive on May 19 : If you filed your return on April 28, 2025

: If you filed your return on April 28, 2025 Direct deposits may arrive on May 20: If you filed your return on April 29, 2025

Direct deposits may arrive on May 21: If you filed your return on April 30, 2025

Direct deposits may arrive on May 22: If you filed your return on May 1, 2025

Direct deposits may arrive on May 23: If you filed your return on May 2, 2025

Direct deposits may arrive on May 24: If you filed your return on May 3, 2025

Direct deposits may arrive on May 25: If you filed your return on May 4, 2025

If your tax refund takes longer than 21 days, then the IRS may need extra time to review your return. That is why it is important not to rely on this payment to make purchases or get rid of debt.

IRS reminder if you have not filed yet

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers to pay the money they owe as soon as possible. In the same way, the Agency recommends filing if you have not done so yet to minimize interest and penalties.

If you got an extension of time to file, your deadline is October 15, 2025. However, you should have paid your tax liability by April 15. Of course, some disaster victims have been allowed to pay later, but it is not the case for those who got an extension of time to file only.

For example, all of Arkansas qualified for disaster tax relief. It includes tax relief for both businesses and individuals. Their new deadline is November 3, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and tax payments.