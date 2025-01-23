Most Americans have already filed a 2021 tax return to claim their stimulus check. However, the IRS found out that some have not filed it yet and about 1 million taxpayers filed but did not claim it. For those who have filed a 2021 tax return, are eligible but did not claim their stimulus check, the IRS has gone the extra mile.

The Agency has opted for issuing automatic payments if you have filed a 2021 tax return and qualify for the stimulus check but did not claim it. As a matter of fact, these eligible taxpayers will get their payment by late January at the latest, in most cases. In fact, many of them may have already received it in December. What can you do if you have not filed a 2021 tax return yet?

IRS encourages taxpayers to claim their stimulus check

The Internal Revenue Service has recently reminded taxpayers who did not file their 2021 tax return to file as soon as possible. Check if you are eligible but do not put it off because there is a deadline approaching.

Do not forget that people who had no obligation to file a 2021 tax return may be the ones who qualify for the stimulus check. Since their earnings were too low, they did not think about their eligibility for these Economic Impact payments in the United States.

All you have to do is file a 2021 tax return and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. This will be the only way the IRS can send you a payment of up to $1,400 if you are eligible.

When is the IRS deadline to claim the stimulus check?

The Internal Revenue Service has confirmed that the deadline to claim the 2021 stimulus check will be on April 15, 2025. Some taxpayers have decided to hire a tax preparer.

In this way, they can get the work done and forget about this paperwork. Others prefer to check the IRS website to check if they qualify for this stimulus check worth up to $1,400.

Those who need additional information can visit the sources: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-announces-special-payments-going-this-month-to-1-million-taxpayers-who-did-not-claim-2021-recovery-rebate-credit-encourages-non-filers-about-approaching-deadline-to-claim-credits