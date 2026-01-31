Once again, as it does every year, the state of Alaska is opening the application period for its residents to claim their share of the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). It’s a famous oil-backed stimulus check that reaches the pockets of thousands of families and, for many, is a crucial extra income to face the harsh winter.

But be aware that to receive this yearly PFD stimulus check, you must meet a series of requirements and adhere to very specific deadlines. Here we tell you everything, with the official data in hand.

The Golden Requirements: Who Can Apply for Fpd Stimulus Checks?

To be eligible to receive the 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), Alaska’s Department of Revenue requires that you answer “yes” to all of the following conditions:

Continuous residence in Alaska : You must have been a resident of Alaska for the entire 2025 calendar year. Living here only part of the year does not count.

: You must have been a resident of Alaska for the entire 2025 calendar year. Living here only part of the year does not count. Intention to remain all year : At the time of submitting the application, you must intend to stay and live in Alaska indefinitely.

: At the time of submitting the application, you must intend to stay and live in Alaska indefinitely. Not being a resident elsewhere : You cannot have claimed residency in any other state or country, or received benefits from it, from December 31, 2024 onwards.

A clean criminal record : You cannot have been sentenced as a result of a felony conviction during 2025, nor can you have been incarcerated in that year for a felony. You also cannot have been incarcerated for a misdemeanor in Alaska if you already have a felony conviction or two or more prior misdemeanor convictions since 1997.

: You cannot have been sentenced as a result of a felony conviction during 2025, nor can you have been incarcerated in that year for a felony. You also cannot have been incarcerated for a misdemeanor in Alaska if you already have a felony conviction or two or more prior misdemeanor convictions since 1997. Absences and permissions: If you were out of Alaska for more than 180 days, that absence must have been for a permitted reason (such as military service, studies, etc.).

If you were out of Alaska for more than 180 days, that absence must have been for a permitted reason (such as military service, studies, etc.). Physical presence required: You must have been physically present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours sometime in 2024 or 2025.

Key dates: when to move

The Time Window to Apply for PFD Payments

The application period for the 2026 PFD is now open. According to the official website, the application period runs from January 1, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. to March 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

This means you have exactly three months to complete your application, which you can do online (the fastest and recommended option) or using paper forms available at distribution centers.

How Much Money Has Been Distributed Lately?

The dividend amount changes each year, depending on the fund’s investment income and decisions by the state legislature. For reference, these have been the amounts for the past four years, according to official PFD payment summary data:

2025: $1,000 (already confirmed by the revenue department).

$1,000 (already confirmed by the revenue department). 2024: $1,702 (this figure included an additional payment for energy assistance).

$1,702 (this figure included an additional payment for energy assistance). 2023: $1,312.

$1,312. 2022: $3,284 (one of the highest amounts of the last decade).

As you can see, there was a significant increase in 2022, followed by a decrease in 2023, a rebound in 2024, and another reduction in 2025. The exact amount for 2026 has not yet been announced and will be revealed later in the year.

And When Will the 2026 PFD Payment Be Made? Tentative Dates

Here comes the part about projections, because the official payment schedule for the 2026 PFD has not yet been published by the government. However, by looking at how the system has worked in previous years, a fairly accurate estimate can be made.

For example, for the 2025 PFD, mass payments began in October 2025 for applicants whose applications were in “Eligible-Not Paid” status on certain dates in September. This is a recurring pattern: the vast majority of dividend payments for a given year are made starting in October of that same year.

Therefore, it is very likely that the timeline for the 2026 PFD will follow the same timeline. If we had to venture tentative dates (and again, these are only projections based on recent history), the first mass payments via direct deposit could occur around the beginning of October 2026, with more deliveries in November for those who receive a physical check or have particular circumstances.