All Americans will need Social Security services sooner or later. Take for example SSN that you may need for your 2024 tax return during the 2025 tax season. Not only can you apply for retirement benefits in the United States, there are many other possibilities.

On the one hand, you can apply for SSDI disability benefits. On the other hand, you could apply for SSI if you are not eligible for Social Security payments. SSI is the Supplemental Security Income program and it gives benefits to those who have not paid enough taxes to the Agency. For your information, it is a federally funded benefit.

Not eligible for Social Security? Check eligibility for SSI

The easiest way to help someone who needs money and has a disability, blindness, or is 65 years old is to apply for SSI payments. Social Security offers the possibility to check if you qualify online.

All you have to do is visit SSA’s official site at: https://www.ssa.gov/ssi. Not only can someone file for SSI as an adult, but you can also apply if you are a child. Thus, if your child has a disability or is blind, check his or her eligibility.

SSI can provide recipients with maximum benefits worth $697 if eligible. On average, SSI recipients can get about $696 claimed Social Security. Couples, if both are eligible, can get up to $1,450.

Social Security benefits in 2025:

SSDI, retirement, survivors, and spousal payments are the 4 different possibilities Americans can have. Remember that even if you have never worked before or paid taxes, you may get benefits on your spouse’s record.

Keep in mind that children and even some dependent parents may also receive Social Security on the worker’s record. Create a my Social Security account and download a Statement.

It will show the different benefits you may be eligible for if you meet all the requirements. Help someone apply at: https://www.ssa.gov/apply. Once you apply, you can check its status online or even appeal a decision.