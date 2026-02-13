A reconfiguration of the points system for driver’s licenses in New York State will take effect on Monday, February 16. The new regulations, published by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), introduce serious changes to the scoring of certain violations and to the evaluation periods for license suspension.

The Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers has issued communications urging drivers to review these changes in advance, in order to be better drivers and not to lose their driver’s licenses.

NY DMV System Overhaul: The 11 Points You’ll Get

The union representing state patrol officers maintains that the new regulations increase the severity of penalties for specific offenses. According to the union, a lack of awareness of these parameters could lead to numerous drivers reaching the suspension limit in shorter periods than under the previous system. The updated system introduces new weighting factors and extends the period for calculating prior offenses.

Under the previous system, certain serious offenses lacked a numerical assignment on the driver’s record. In the new system, which takes effect in February, incidents involving alcohol or drugs while driving, as well as the aggravated form of driving without a license, will receive an 11-point rating. These offenses, previously without points, become the most impactful within the catalog of sanctions.

Increase in the Assessment of Risky Driver’s Behaviors

Other maneuvers considered harmful to public safety or road infrastructure have also been recalibrated. Passing a stopped school bus, exceeding the speed limit in road construction zones, and causing accidents with oversized vehicles or collisions with bridges will now incur 8 points per incident.

Using a mobile phone while driving will continue to be penalized with 5 points, a figure that places it among the highest infractions on the traffic violation list.

The time frame during which points accumulate to determine potential suspensions has also been redefined. Previously, accumulating 11 points within an 18-month period triggered the temporary loss of a driver’s license.

With the regulatory update, the threshold is lowered to 10 points, and the observation period is extended to 24 months. This combination of a lower threshold and a longer window poses a prolonged risk of penalty for those who commit infractions.

Eligibility Criteria for New License Applicants

The initial application process for obtaining a driver’s license in New York remains unchanged. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and demonstrate current residency in the state. The Green Light Act allows any New York resident, regardless of immigration status, to begin the application process. Residency is the sole determining factor.

The first step involves obtaining a learner’s permit. Applicants must visit a DMV office with the required original documents, take a vision test, and pass a 20-question written exam. This exam is offered in Spanish. The fee is approximately $65. The permit is mailed within about fourteen business days.

Passing the 5-hour course is a prerequisite for taking the practical driving test. This training can be completed through online platforms, in-person sessions, or virtual environments such as Zoom. Costs range from $25 to $50. The completion certificate must be presented at the time of the practical exam.

Stages of Instruction and Skills Verification

The vehicle training phase requires the accompaniment of a licensed driver who is at least 21 years old. Those under 18 must demonstrate a minimum of 50 hours of practical experience, 15 of which must be night driving. This requirement does not apply to applicants over 18 years of age.

The practical exam, or road test, requires a prior appointment scheduled through the DMV’s online platform. On the assigned day, the applicant must bring their learner’s permit, the certificate from the five-year driving course, and the vehicle they will use for the test.

Applicants under 18 years of age must observe a six-month waiting period between the issuance of their permit and the date they are eligible to take the exam. The cost of this evaluation is $40. Those who pass receive a temporary license until the permanent license arrives by mail.

Document Accreditation System Based on Scores

To establish identity and address, the DMV requires a minimum of 6 points, which must be met by presenting original public documents. Documents such as a passport, a foreign driver’s license—including those issued by Uruguay—and a consular registration card contribute significantly to the score.

Utility bills such as electricity or water bills, bank statements, or real estate leases can be used to verify residence. The applicant must use the utility provided in dmv.ny.gov to determine the exact combination of admissible documents according to your particular situation.

All documents must be submitted in their original format; reproductions are not accepted. The total number of identification documents and proof of address must reach the 6-point threshold stipulated by the vehicle authority.