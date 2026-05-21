Expect a Bigger Social Security COLA In 2027: Is It Good for Your Retirement Benefits?

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Carlos Loria
Publicado el: May 21, 2026 18:00
There might be a bigger COLA increase in 2027
— There might be a bigger COLA increase in 2027

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The projected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 is climbing fast, and not for reasons retirees should celebrate. Early estimates from The Senior Citizens League now put the adjustment at 3.9 percent — a significant jump from the 2.8 percent raise beneficiaries received in 2026.

Some independent analysts put the number closer to 3.2 percent. Either way, the increase is real, and it has a name: the “Trump Bump.” But what sounds like a raise is, for many retirees, closer to a delayed partial reimbursement for costs they are already absorbing right now.

What Is Driving the 2027 COLA Estimate Upward

The 2026 COLA was partly inflated by tariff-driven goods inflation — a direct result of Trump administration trade policy that raised production costs on imported materials like steel, which manufacturers passed along to consumers. The 2027 figure is moving for a different reason entirely.

On February 28, U.S. and Israeli military forces began strikes on Iran. Within weeks, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipping. The result was the largest energy supply disruption in modern history. Crude oil climbed above $100 per barrel. Gasoline prices surged more than 20 percent in a single month. And yes, that impacts your retirement benefits.

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By March, the Consumer Price Index showed a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase — the steepest since May 2024. Energy alone was up 10.9 percent, with gasoline accounting for 21.2 percent of that jump. Those two categories explained close to three-quarters of the entire monthly price increase and have an influence in the COLA increment.

How the COLA Is Actually Calculated — and Why That Matters

The Social Security Administration does not calculate the annual adjustment using current inflation data. It uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers — the CPI-W — and it only looks at third-quarter data: July, August, and September of the current year compared to the same period the year before.

That means every household absorbing higher fuel and grocery bills since March is doing so without any offset from Social Security. The COLA that results from this inflation spike will not appear in benefit checks until January 2027 — roughly ten months after the surge began.

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Independent analyst Mary Johnson described the dynamic bluntly: a benefit increase triggered by a crisis that is already depleting retirees’ savings functions like “an insurance check after the house already caught fire.”

The Purchasing Power Problem No COLA Can Fix

Even if the 2027 COLA lands at 3.9 percent, the structural gap between what seniors actually spend money on and what the CPI-W measures remains unaddressed.

According to a 2024 TSCL analysis, the purchasing power of a Social Security dollar has declined by 20 percent since 2010. That is not a rounding error. It reflects a fundamental mismatch: the CPI-W was designed to track the spending patterns of working-age urban wage earners, not retired households. The difference matters enormously in practice.

Retirees spend a higher share of their income on healthcare and housing than the working population. The CPI-E — an alternative index that weights the consumption patterns of Americans 62 and older — consistently rises faster than the CPI-W for precisely this reason. TSCL estimates that switching to the CPI-E for COLA calculations would add more than $12,000 in lifetime benefits for the average worker who began claiming in 2024. That proposal has been discussed in Congress for years and has not advanced.

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The Hidden Deductions That Erode the Nominal Gain

Two additional factors can quietly reduce the net value of any COLA increase for many beneficiaries.

Medicare Part B premiums — which cover outpatient medical services — are deducted directly from Social Security checks before the payment is issued. When premiums rise in the same year as the COLA, the increase in the benefit is partially or fully offset. In several years since 2010, premium increases consumed virtually the entire adjustment.

Separately, some beneficiaries with additional income sources may find that a higher benefit pushes their combined income above the thresholds at which Social Security payments become subject to federal income tax. The thresholds — $25,000 for individuals and $32,000 for couples — have not been adjusted for inflation since they were set in 1983 and 1984 respectively. A nominal raise can, in some cases, result in a higher tax bill that absorbs part of the gain.

Carlos Loria

Journalist with over 10 years of expertise in Social Security, SNAP benefits, IRS, US taxes, stimulus checks, and related topics.

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