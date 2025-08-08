In the United States, millions of people expect that once they reach retirement age or face a disability, Social Security will be there to help. And in most cases, it is. But applying for benefits isn’t just a matter of turning a certain age or having a medical diagnosis. There’s something more basic that can block your claim early in the process — and many people miss it.

It’s not a medical detail or a paperwork error. The issue, surprisingly, is about your work record. Whether you’ve earned enough, whether those earnings were reported properly, and whether they count toward the system. And if they don’t? No payment, no matter your situation.

This requirement flies under the radar. It’s not dramatic. It’s not even hidden, technically. But it’s easy to overlook — and the Social Security Administration doesn’t exactly emphasize it.

Social Security work credits in 2025: What you must know

To qualify for Social Security benefits — whether retirement or disability — you need to have built up something called work credits. These credits reflect your earnings history, but only from jobs that pay into the Social Security system.

In 2025, for every $1,810 you earn, you get one credit, up to four per year. That means if you make at least $7,240, you’ll max out your credits for that year. For retirement benefits, most people need 40 credits total — usually about 10 years of work.

If you’re applying for SSDI, the rules change a bit. The number of required credits depends on your age at the time of disability. For instance, a 50-year-old generally needs 28 credits, which equals 7 years of covered work. Younger workers may need fewer.

But here’s where things often go wrong: not all jobs count. If you’ve worked off the books, done informal jobs, or held certain public sector positions, your income might not be covered. That means those years won’t help you qualify. The same goes for self-employed people who didn’t report income correctly or failed to pay Social Security taxes.

To avoid problems later, check your Social Security Statement regularly. You can do this online through your my Social Security account. It shows how many credits you’ve earned and what earnings the SSA has on file. Errors happen — and they’re not always obvious.

How to avoid a denied Social Security claim

If your credits are incomplete, you may still have time to fix it. Depending on your age and situation, picking up extra hours or reporting freelance income properly can close the gap. Sometimes, one more year of qualifying work is all it takes to make you eligible.

It’s also smart to make sure your earnings have been reported correctly. A missing year, or an employer who didn’t send the right paperwork, can stop your benefits from being approved. Catching that early makes all the difference.

In the end, work credits are the foundation of your Social Security eligibility. If you don’t meet the requirement, no amount of documentation or doctor’s notes will change the outcome. It’s a simple rule — but one that causes more denials than most people expect.