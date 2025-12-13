The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Texas operates with a payment schedule in a way that distributes benefits over 28 days of the month, which is done because of the large number of beneficiaries the state has (one of the largest recipient populations in the country).

By December 2025, a key deposit period runs from December 13 to 21, as this window applies to households that were certified before June 1, 2020, as well as those certified after that date.

Two groups of SNAP recipients in Texas: Find your date

Households certified before June 1, 2020, receive benefits between the 1st and 15th, based on the last digit of their Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. Households certified after June 1, 2020, receive benefits between the 16th and 28th, based on the last two digits of their EDG number.

To confirm personal payment information, beneficiaries should consult official sources. The portal YourTexasBenefits.com or its mobile app provide direct access to case status. Physical documentation sent by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) also details the EDG number and corresponding cycle. Additionally, the official HHSC website offers general information, and you can contact them at 2-1-1 or 1-877-541-7905.

Detailed distribution of the deposits

Let’s look first at the households in the first group mentioned (certified before June 1, 2020): of these, those with the last digit 8 will see the money on December 13, and those with the digit 9 will receive their payment on the 15th.

The next available dates for the beneficiaries of the other group are as follows:

If your EDG ends in 00-03 Benefits available on December 16th.

If your EDG ends in 04-06 Benefits available on December 17th.

If your EDG ends in 07-10 Benefits available on December 18th.

If your EDG ends in 11-13 Benefits available on December 19th.

If your EDG ends in 14-17 Benefits available on December 20th.

If your EDG ends in 18-20 Benefits available on December 21st.

If your EDG ends in 21-24 Benefits available on December 22nd.

Remember that the dates continue until December 28th, so if you are not on this list, you will possibly receive your money after the 22nd.

Requirements for SNAP benefits in Texas

SNAP eligibility in Texas is governed by federally and state-established criteria. The primary requirement is state residency. The program is targeted at low-income households, so there are monthly income limits based on family size. In addition, most individuals between the ages of 16 and 59 must meet work requirements, which may include enrolling in employment programs or actively seeking work.

The maximum amounts of food assistance for fiscal year 2026, effective since October 2025, are defined by household size:

1 person: $298

2 people: $546

3 people: $785

4 people: $994

5 people: $1,183

6 people: $1,421

7 people: $1,571

8 people: $1,789

Each additional person: +$218

Generally, and based on available statistics, most families receive less than the maximum amount. The final calculation deducts 30% of the household’s net income from the corresponding maximum amount. Thus, the benefit is adjusted to the specific economic situation reported, serving as a supplement for food purchases.

Changes planned for the SNAP program

Texas is among the states with the highest number of SNAP participants in the United States. Reported figures indicate that more than 3 million residents in the state use this program. The beneficiary profile includes families with children, senior citizens, and workers whose income falls below the established limits.

Nationally, the program has faced debate regarding its scope. Recently, federal authorities approved exemptions allowing six additional states to restrict the products that can be purchased with SNAP benefits.

This measure will allow Hawaii, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee to limit the purchase of items such as soda, candy, and other processed foods starting in 2026.

“MAHA” initiative: How to deal with these changes

The announcement was made by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as part of the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. According to the official statement, the policy aims to address chronic health problems linked to diet. With this addition, a total of 18 states will have such restrictions.

Opponents of the measures argue that the restrictions unfairly target low-income families and fail to address underlying issues of access to nutritious food. Proponents point out that the goal is to promote healthier eating habits and a more efficient allocation of public resources.

Public health experts have indicated that while bans can influence behavior, their effectiveness is linked to better nutrition education and the actual availability of affordable, healthy options.