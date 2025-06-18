If you are a Social Security recipient and you have not collected your retirement benefit payment on June 3 or June 11, there are just two paydays left this month. One of them will be on June 18, right before Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19, 2025. This is a Federal holiday, so it will affect the SSA office opening days, and they will be closed on this legal holiday.

If your birthday is from the 21st to the 31st, you are not eligible for the Social Security payment before Juneteenth National Independence Day, on June 18, 2025. Either of these two monthly benefits will be delivered to those who are not on Supplemental Security Income and who started receiving retirement benefits after April 30, 1997.

Social Security Payment Eligibility Before Juneteenth

The June 18 Social Security check or direct deposit will only be for those retirees who were born from the 11th to the 20th. Again, they cannot be receiving SSI simultaneously and can’t have gotten benefits before May 1997.

For the payment on June 18, right before the Federal holiday of Juneteenth National Independence Day, you must have filed for retirement and received SSA’s approval.

Bear in mind that the payment amount you receive may be affected if you start working once you have filed for retirement and you have not reached the Full Retirement Age.

What is more, some people may lose their monthly payments if they go to prison or are in an institution at the Government’s expense. Workers who are still trying to make up their minds whether to apply for retirement or not may want to check their Social Security Statement.

Will All Social Security Recipients Collect $2,002?

$2,002 is the average amount retired workers collect in the United States. However, the exact amount each worker collects is different.

For example, if you earned the taxable maximum (contribution and benefit base) for 35 years, filed at 70, and worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA, you can receive the maximum benefit payment in 2025, $5,108.

Others who meet almost all these conditions but who file at Full Retirement Age can collect up to $4,018. Another large payment amount at 62 is $2,831.

These maximum amounts will also be the same in the payment on June 25 and in the rest of the months in 2025. It will not be until January 2026 when a new COLA (Cost-of-Living) increase will take effect.

So far, the latest COLA prediction is 2.5% according to The Senior Citizens League. Hence, it is the same as the 2025 COLA increase.

It will imply that SSI, SSDI, and retirement recipients will collect 2.5 dollars extra for each $100 they receive from the Social Security or from the Federal Government if on SSI. Retirees must wait until mid-October to know the exact COLA increase figure, though.