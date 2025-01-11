Only part of American recipients have collected their money from the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or retirement benefit programs. Although SSI recipients got their January payment on December 31, 2024, the Agency has scheduled a monthly payment on January 31, 2025.

The reason why there is an SSI payment on the last day in January is simple. Social Security cannot issue payments on the weekend or on Federal holidays. Therefore, SSA has had to schedule the payment in advance. February 1 is Saturday. Thus, the previous business day is on Friday, Jan. 31.

SSI payments will be the last check or deposit in January

Since the SSI recipients will be the group of beneficiaries who will receive the last payment this month, it is time to check who gets their cash before that date. Actually, the following Social Security payment will take place on January 15, 2025.

This payday could be either for retirees or for SSDI recipients as long as they were born from the 11th to the 20th. What is more, this will not be your payday if you are on both SSI and Social Security.

Besides, it is only for those who began receiving retirement or SSDI payments after May 1997. After January 15, there will be another payday for beneficiaries of the SSDI and retirement programs. To get it, your birthday must fall from the 21st to the 31st.

Payment amounts for SSI, SSDI, and retirement benefits

The amount of your monthly payment will depend on several factors. For example, if you get no reductions and you are on SSI benefits you could get:

$967 if you are an individual

$1,450 if you are an eligible married couple

$484 if you are an essential person

$698 on average (all recipients)

The SSDI program can pay up to $4,018, but this amount is unlikely since you must have been a high earner for over 3 decades. Thus, an average payment of about $1,580 is more common. Retirees can get $1,976 on average. Nevertheless, if the worker was a high earner for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA and filed at 70, the payment could be up to $5,108.