A quiet but monumental overhaul is reshaping the food safety net in the United States. Starting February 1, 2026, new work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), stemming from the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed in July 2025, will take full effect after a period of litigation-induced delays.

This change to the SNAP benefits, described by experts as the most significant in decades, redefines the requirements for federal aid and threatens to eliminate access to food stamps for hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Food Assistance Overhaul: SNAP Benefits Eligibility Changes

The core of this transformation is an aggressive expansion of the requirements for so-called “Able Adults Without Dependents” (ABAWD). Federal law has radically broadened the population group subject to these rules.

Now, all adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who do not have a child under 14 in their household must comply with an 80-hour monthly work requirement or equivalent. The most critical expansion includes adults aged 55 to 64, a demographic that was previously often protected.

Furthermore, previous categorical exemptions for the homeless, non-disabled veterans, and parents of older teenagers have been eliminated at the federal level, leaving these vulnerable populations exposed to the new scrutiny.

The Next Big Challenge for Low-Income SNAP Families

The mechanism is strict. Those who meet the requirements and fail to meet the 80-hour monthly requirement—whether through paid employment, SNAP training programs, or approved volunteer work—will see their benefits limited to just three months within a 36-month period.

“This is not a work incentive policy; it is a strict limit designed to reduce the number of people receiving assistance,” states an analysis by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. The law “fundamentally changes the social contract of SNAP, from a need-based nutritional benefit to one conditioned on overcoming bureaucratic and employment barriers that many cannot navigate.”

Exemptions Remain, but They’re Complex

Those eligible for exemption include individuals with a certified physical or mental disability, pregnant women, caregivers of a child under 14 or a person with a disability, participants in addiction treatment programs, and full-time enrolled students, among others.

However, the burden of proving the exemption rests entirely with the individual, a process that often requires medical or legal documentation that is difficult for those already facing hardship to obtain.

Nationwide projections indicate a severe impact. An estimated 2 to 3 million current SNAP recipients nationwide could be affected. The consequences will extend far beyond individual kitchens. Food banks, already operating under record demand, anticipate unsustainable pressure.

Redrawing the Lines of Food Stamps Eligibility

“We are facing a massive transfer of responsibility,” warns a joint statement from several national food bank networks. “Federal benefits will be cut, and the burden will fall on local charities, which are unable to fill that gap.” The economic impact on low-income communities will also be tangible, as fewer SNAP dollars circulate in local supermarkets and stores.

Implementation has created a patchwork of preparedness among the states responsible for administering the program. Some have requested state waivers for high-unemployment areas, while others are investing in job training programs. Nevertheless, the federal framework is rigid.

“States have their hands tied in many ways,” explains one state SNAP administrator who spoke on condition of anonymity. “We can try to connect people with resources, but if they don’t complete the 80 hours or don’t document an exemption, the law requires us to close their case.”